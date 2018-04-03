10 Times Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Sexy Posts Made Us Melt

(Photo: Getty / Jonathan Leibson)

Before the Tatums split, they were what the hashtag “#relationshipgoals” is all about. Channing and Jenna Dewan met on the set of Step it Up in 2006 and the dancing duo has since wowed audiences with their moves in movies and television.

Beyond their mad performing talent, this former couple showcased their sizzle for each other via Instagram — and we are not mad about it — looking at you sexy Golden Globes pic. Take a walk down memory lane as we revisit why this former Hollywood power couple’s steamy pics make us swoon.

Date: Jan. 8, 2017

Tatum’s Caption: “Nap time = The Best Time ???”

Date: Feb. 4, 2016

Tatum’s Caption: “A little cold outside? Maybe this’ll warm you up.”

Date: Feb. 24, 2018

Dewan’s Caption: “Sunny Saturday glowy vibes today #naturallight”

Date: July 30, 2016

Dewan’s Caption: “Happy #nationaldanceday!”

Date: Sept. 29, 2016

Dewan’s Caption: “Doesn’t everyone writhe around on the ground in @danskinapparel? You’re missing out ?”

Date: Dec. 23, 2016

Tatum’s Caption: I’m so grateful, especially this time of year, to be able to help charities like @RED in their fight to #endAIDS. Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far. And for those who haven’t yet, please let the vision of us sitting together in Las Vegas staring at the 13 beautiful, shirtless men of @magicmikelive guide you.

Date: Oct. 8, 2015

Dewan’s Caption: “I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face.”

Date: July 11, 2016

Tatum’s Caption: “This woman, 11 years together, 7 married. Happy anniversary Cake. Thank you baby I love you. Plus you look daaaaaaaaanmm!!!”

Date: Jan. 7, 2017

Dewan’s Caption: “Next life requests…”

Date: Dec. 22, 2016

Tatum’s Caption: “I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it. Proud of you @jennaldewan.”