10 Foam Rolling Exercises You Absolutely Need in Your Life

One stroll down the fitness aisle at Target will reveal that there are tons of tools and gimmicks sold to “help” you achieve your body goals. Some of them are a waste of money, but others might actually improve your lifestyle and get you the results you want.

Take the foam roller for instance. It’s a simple device, and yet exercisers who rely on it claim it’s changed their lives for the better. Foam rollers can help your body deal with stress and strengthen your muscles. The best part? You can use them in the comfort of your own home.

Today, we’re taking a look at the foam roller exercises your body is begging you to try. Start implementing these moves in your daily routine if you want to feel relaxed and refreshed, especially after a hard workout.

1. Foam-Roller Quadriceps

How to Do It:

Lie facedown on the floor, then lift your hips and slide your foam roller underneath your hips. Lean on one leg at a time while rolling the foam up and down from your hip to your knee. Be sure to alternate distributing your weight on both legs.

Why It Works:

After an intense hike or a long trek up the stair climber, your quads are probably going to be tight and uncomfortable. By rolling with this move, you’ll increase leg flexibility and alleviate the tension.

2. Foam-Roller Calves

How to Do It:

Sit on the ground with your legs straight in front of you and your arms bracing yourself behind your back. Place the roller underneath one calf, bend the other knee, and lift your bottom off the ground. Roll the foam back and forth, then repeat on the other side.

Why It Works:

Sometimes, your lower legs just need a little circulation to start the day. Try this move in the morning to reduce stiffness from sleeping and prepare your calves for the long day ahead.

3. Latissimi Dorsi Exercise

How to Do It:

Your “latissimus dorsi” muscles are simply the muscles that surround your side near your armpit and back. To target them, lie on your side with the bottom leg straight and the top leg bent, foot on the ground. Put one arm down for support, then roll the foam roller up and down your side.

Why It Works:

You probably don’t give these muscles a second thought on most days, but they need TLC just as much as the rest of your body. Rolling them will improve the overall health of your back and shoulders.



4. Front Calf

How to Do It:

Get into plank position, then place the foam roller in front of one calf. Bend your knee and allow that leg to press against the roller as it moves back and forth.

Why It Works:

Ever gotten a shin splint? If so, you probably know that massages help relieve the soreness. This move can have the same effect and prevent tension from gathering in your calves.

5. Iliotibial Band Roll

How to Do It:

This is a fancy way of saying you need to roll out your hip. Lie on your side with your arms support you, then place the foam roller directly under one hip. Roll back and forth before repeating on the other side.

Why It Works:

Your hips can become tight and uncomfortable if you don’t target them regularly. This move will improve their flexibility and decrease stress.

6. Exercise for Forearms

How to Do It:

Grip the foam roller in your hands like a rolling pin and fold your legs comfortably underneath you. Using your upper and lower arms for strength, roll the foam forward and backward.

Why It Works:

Do you type all day or spend a lot of time holding your phone? You’d be surprised by how much tension can fester in your forearms. Strengthen and relax them with this targeted exercise.



7. Glute Roll

How to Do It:

Sit with your butt resting on the roller and your knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Then, place your hands behind you on the ground and begin to roll back and forth while rotating your hips ever so slightly.

Why It Works:

After an intense workout, your glutes might feel tight and sores. This move will facilitate blood full and help them heal so that you feel less discomfort.



8. Lower Back Roll

How to Do It:

Sit on the floor with your legs out in front of you and your back straight. Then, place the foam roller behind your bottom, lean back, and roll back and forth so that the roller is targeting the area around the bottom of your spine.

Why It Works:

You know that achy, painful feeling you get in your lower back after sitting for a long time? Well, this is the move that will alleviate that discomfort by reducing stiffness and improving muscle activation.

9. Full Back Exercise

How to Do It:

This move is similar to the one listed above, but you need to flatten your back more and keep the roller placed directly below your shoulder blades so that you target your upper back muscles.

Why It Works:

You can practically feel all of the tension and stress you carry in your back. It’s important to focus on the lower back, but don’t forget to use moves like this to alleviate the discomfort in your shoulders and midsection.

10. Shoulder and Side Rotation

How to Do It:

Place the foam roller on the ground, then lie on top of it so that it rests right at your shoulder blades. Then, lace your fingers behind your head like you’re about to do a situp. Using your abs, twist from side to side, letting the roller move underneath your rib cage.

Why It Works:

This move is amazing for de-stressing and relaxing your muscles. After a long day of sitting at a computer or desk, this is the way you want to unwind.

As you can see, most of these moves aren’t difficult or time-consuming, but they are extremely beneficial to your overall health. Bite the bullet and invest in a foam roller soon. Your body will thank you later.

