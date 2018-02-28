What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Health

The stars can help you suss out your personality, your sexual style, the best workout for you — they can even tell you how about your physical and mental health! We delved deep into each star sign to see what your zodiac can tell you about you’re the state of your body and mind, so read on to see the results.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarians’ cerebral nature means they have a tendency to overthink things, which can lead to increased anxiety and stress. Their need to be constantly engaged also means they have a tendency to over-exercise, so if this is your sign, make sure you respect the rest day!

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Like the water their sign is associated with, Pisces tend to go with the flow, so they’re often calmer and more relaxed than their peers. They rarely let stress get to them and consequently have strong immune systems and are rarely ill.

ARIES: (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Because Aries are natural leaders, they often feel as though they have the weight of the world on their shoulders, both literally and figuratively. Aries are prone to tension in the upper back, shoulders, and chest, so if this is your sign, make sure you book monthly massages to ensure those knotted muscles don’t cause any injuries.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Taurus are steadfast and love stability, making it difficult for them to adjust to new environments. They’re prone to allergic reactions and rashes when traveling or making a big change.

GEMINI: (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

A Gemini’s spontaneous nature means their minds are usually racing a mile a minute, and their stomach often follows suit. Geminis often experience digestive unrest, so if this is your sign, make sure you pay attention to your gut health so you’re ready to take on whatever challenge or exciting activity arises, with no subsequent tummy aches!

CANCER: (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Cancers are naturally sensitive, and this makes them more likely to experience anxiety and depression than any other sign. They also injure easily and are prone to aches and pains after too much activity.

LEO: (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Leos are a creative bunch, but because their minds are always racing with new ideas, they often experience insomnia and trouble sleeping. If this is your sign, make sure you prioritize your sleep routine to ensure you’re getting the sleep you need to support your creative pursuits.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgos are often their own worst critics, and have a tendency to doubt themselves and battle low self-esteem. They also tend to be emotional eaters. If this is your sign, make sure you find a fitness routine that gives you the confidence and peace of mind you need to overcome these issues.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Like Pisces, Libras are pretty easy-going, and this reflects in their skin. They rarely suffer breakouts, get few wrinkles, and always look refreshed and glowing. They also tend to be extremely flexible, giving them a natural affinity for yoga and pilates.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpios are diligent workers, but they rarely prioritize self-care on their to-do lists, making them prone to sudden colds, flus, and whatever illnesses are floating around. If this is your sign, make sure you place as much importance on your health as you do on your career.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarii have boundless amounts of energy, but their restlessness often leads to leg and foot pains because they’re constantly on the go. Other body complications to watch for are problems with the sciatic nerve and hips.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Capricorns are the most focused and driven of the zodiac signs, and this one-track mind means they often obsess too much about their diet and fitness routine, making fitness and food more stressful than enjoyable. If this is your sign, make sure to allow yourself treats, and focus on finding a fitness routine that’s fun and effective, rather than just hardcore.

Our health and well-being is unique to each of us, and while it can be hard to understand, hopefully these tips will help you live a healthier, happier life that aligns with your star sign!

