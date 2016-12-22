You Might Never Eat Another Gummy Bear Again After Watching This Video

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If gummy bears, gummy worms or peach rings sit at the top of your favorite candy list, you’re in for a huge surprise. These candies, along with common kid-friendly treats like jello or fruit snacks, are made with gelatin. Gelatin is an agent derived from animal skin and bones, and if that doesn’t make you wonder, we’re pretty confident the way that it’s prepared will.

Take a look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over eten – De weg van een snoepje from Eén on Vimeo.

Does this make you rethink your favorite snack options?