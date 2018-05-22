You’ll Be Shocked to Know These Celebs Went to Rehab

(Photo: Getty / ESBP / Star Max) With Ben Affleck's announcement that he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction, it has us realizing the importance of getting help when you need it. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he wrote on Facebook. We all remember the well-publicized meltdowns of stars like Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen and Amanda Bynes, but as you may suspect, even more of Hollywood's elite have spent time in rehab. CKeep reading to see the most surprising celebrities who have checked into rehab facilities to fight their battles.

Eva Mendes (Photo: Getty / ESBP / Star Max, Getty) Eva Mendes checked into Utah's Cirque Lodge in 2008. While rumors circulated that she experienced problems with alcohol as a result of method acting, the actress told Interview magazine that most news outlets got the story surrounding her stay wrong.

Gerard Butler (Photo: Getty / Christopher Polk) Gerard Butler's rep announced in September 2016 that Butler had completed a three-week stint at the Betty Ford Center. Butler allegedly checked himself in for prescription pain killer abuse after an on-set surfing injury during filming of Of Men and Mavericks. Butler's struggles stem back to 2006, when he reportedly struggled with pain management while shooting the physically demanding scenes of 300.

Keith Urban (Photo: Twitter / @visitmusiccity) In 2006, Keith Urban completed a successful three-month stint in rehab during the very beginning of his marriage to Nicole Kidman. He had previously been in rehab two other times, only to relapse. Urban told Rolling Stone that he struggled with alcoholism and drugs — mainly cocaine and ecstasy) in the 90s.

Amy Winehouse (Photo: Twitter / @halftimelioness) Despite her repeated "no, no, nos" about heading to rehab, Winehouse actually did check into rehab multiple times. She tried to get help in 2008 and 2011 for drug and alcohol abuse. Sadly, Winehouse passed away from accidental alcohol poisoning not long after the second stint.

Zac Efron (Photo: Instagram / @zacefron) In 2014, Efron confessed on Running Wild with Bear Grylls that he completed five months in rehab for cocaine abuse in 2013. He said that he needed cocaine as a "social lubricant." Today, the former High School Musical star is sober. "I just really never again want to take anything from the outside in to feel comfortable in my present skin, and that takes a lot of work. It's just meditation and stopping and slowing down your brain."

Elton John (Photo: Twitter / @eluniweb) After years of struggling with drugs and alcohol abuse, Elton John checked into rehab in 1990. "When I was on drugs, there was a monstrous side to me," he told The Guardian. He says although rehab was one of the hardest times of his life, he stuck it out. "Thank God I stayed," he wrote in his book Love Is the Cure. "Over time it did get easier. I could feel a genuine transformation happening inside me. I was working hard at it, and I could feel myself changing. Every day of staying sober was a challenge, but it was invigorating to feel that I was regaining control over my life, my direction, my choices."

Robert Downey, Jr. (Photo: Twitter / @noha1622) While struggling with cocaine, heroon and alcohol addictions, Robert Downey, Jr. cycled in and out of rehab, jail during the 1990s. Eventually, he was sentenced to prison for three years and ended up serving one year at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. In 2003, Downey got clean for good.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Photo: Getty / Earl Gibson III, Getty) In 2011, Catherine Zeta-Jones voluntarily checked into a psychiatric hospital for bipolar II disorder, and in September 2016 her reps announced that she "proactively" returned to a health care facility to "manage her health."

Kesha (Photo: Twitter / @AV_Newswire) In January 2014, Kesha checked into a Chicago rehabilitation facility for an eating disorder. "I felt like part of my job was to be as skinny as possible and, to make that happen, I had been abusing my body," she wrote in an op-ed piece for Elle UK. "I just wasn't giving it the energy it needed to keep me healthy and strong. Recently, Kesha's team has released disturbing documents from her producer Dr. Luke about her weight, leaving many to wonder if he helped spark body image issues for the star.