7 Yoga Poses That Will Boost Your Immune System

Illnesses like colds and the flu can hit at any time of the year, and while you might be tempted to reach for vitamin C in an attempt to ward off coughing and fever, next time you feel that tell-tale tickle in your throat, roll out your yoga mat instead! Yoga is a great way to boost the respiratory immunity of your body, so we’ve rounded up seven of the best yoga poses to boost your immune system. Combining twists, warming poses and restorative postures, these poses are a great way to ensure you stay healthy.

Legs Up the Wall

A great pose any time you’re feeling drained or tight in the hamstrings, this pose is also a great way to ground the nervous system and manage stress, which, when experienced regularly, is a major contributor to illness. Inversions also help lymph fluid move through the body, which fight infection.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Sit next to the wall with your hip making contact with the wall and your knees bent.

Step 2: Lean into your hands or forearms and swing your legs up the wall. Try to bet your bottom as close to the wall as possible, but making certain to keep your legs relaxed.

Step 3: Extended your arms out by your sides, close your eyes, relax your jaw and breathe. Stay in this pose for as long as comfortable.

Seated Spinal Twist

Often known as a detox pose, seated spinal twists alternately compress and stretch the torso, increasing circulation to the stomach, kidneys, intestines which stimulates digestion. Digestion, and general gut health are essential for a functioning immune system.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Begin seated on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Step 2: Bend your right knee and place your right heel as close to your bottom as you can. Bend your left knee and cross your left foot over your right knee. Plant it on the floor.

Step 3: Reach your left arm behind you and place your palm or fingertips on the floor. Then bend your right elbow and cross it over the outer side of your left knee.

Step 4: Keep your left hand on the floor to stabilize your body. Gaze behind you and over your left shoulder.

Step 5: Stay here for 5-8 breaths. Then release the twist, straighten your legs out in front of you, and perform this pose on the opposite side.

Downward Dog

The bread and butter of yoga poses, downward dog is a great way to drain the sinuses, relieving any pressure caused by colds or sinus infections. Downward dog also moves white blood cells throughout your body that help prevent infection.

» How to do it:

Step 1: From standing position, bend over, placing your hands on the floor. Walk your hands out until both your hands and your feet are completely touching the mat. You should resemble a downward “V.”

Step 2: Take your legs out to shoulder-width apart and spread your fingers apart. Press through your palms and keep your hips pushed back. Keep your neck relaxed and hold this position for 5-10 breaths.

Supported Fish Pose

A great pose any time you want to open up the shoulders and chest, this pose also does wonders for congestion in the lungs and sinuses. Proper alignment is essential in this pose, so ensure you have blocks or pillows to support your shoulders, neck and head to get the most out of this healing pose.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lie back with a yoga block positioned under your mid-to-upper back. You want your chest lifted and your neck and head drop back comfortably. If dropping your head back is too extreme, practice the modified option (shown above) with your spine, neck and head resting on the full length of a bolster.

Step 2: Extend your arms out to your sides and release your chest, neck and shoulders. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.

Bridge Pose

Another excellent chest-opener, this pose opens up the thymus, an organ located in the chest responsible for the growth of T-cells, a type of white blood cell essential for supporting the immune system and fighting infection.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lie on floor with your knees bent and directly over your ankles.

Step 2: Place arms at sides, palms down, or if you are advanced, interlace your fingers underneath your bottom and press your arms down.

Step 3: Press your feet into floor as you lift hips until your thighs are parallel to the floor, bringing your chin towards your chest. Hold this pose for 5-8 breaths.

Big Toe Pose

A great way to stretch the hamstrings, this pose also has the potential to decrease stress and anxiety and stimulate the digestive system. This pose can also help relieve the symptoms of headaches.

» How to do it:

Step 1: Stand in Mountain Pose with feet together, straight spine. Open your chest and press your shoulders and lift out of the hips. Focus your gaze at a point in front of you.

Step 2: Bring your right knee towards your chest and grab your big toe or foot.

Step 3: Place your left hand on your hip and extend your right leg out in front of you.

Step 4: Keeping your core muscles tight, straighten your left knee without locking it.

Step 5: Open your right arm and foot out to your right side. Remember to breathe!

Step 6: Hold pose for 3-5 deep breaths. Repeat on opposite side.

Savasana

Though this pose is usually done at the end of a yoga flow, it’s a great posture to do any time you’re suffering from a headache, exhaustion or sleeplessness, all of which are common with colds and flu. The best part? You can do it in your pajamas!

» How to do it:

Step 1: Lie down on your back. Let the feet fall out to either side. Bring the arms alongside the body, but slightly separated from the body, and turn the palms to face upwards.

Step 2: Relax the whole body, including the face. Let the body feel heavy. Let the breath occur naturally. Lie in this pose for 20 breaths.

Try these yoga poses the next time that pesky flu is going around the office.

