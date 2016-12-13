Would Blake Lively’s Gluten-Free Meal Plan Help You Lose Weight?

New Years resolution started early– I WILL fit into my jeans again gall darnet. Thanks @getepicured for making it tasty. This is not an ad. This is me getting it up for healthy food. 🌿💪🏼😬🌿 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:38am PST

At first glance, Blake Lively‘s (early) New Year’s resolution might seem like any other new mom’s: to fit into her pre-pregnancy jeans again. But not only are her means pretty unattainable for “normal” women, but they might not actually help everyone lose the weight.

The 29-year-old star, who gave birth to her second daughter in September, is using the gluten-free meal delivery service Epicured, which cuts out foods with certain carbs and sugars found in many starches, like fruits and veggies.

While we know that a gluten-free diet can help you de-bloat, is there actually truth in saying that it can help you drop the extra weight?Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet, says not so much. The plan cuts out many otherwise healthy foods like chickpeas, sugar snap peas, beets, celery, avocado, cauliflower, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, celery, plus most dairy and grains.

Gans says not everyone has digestive issues with gluten, so if you were to follow Epicured or similar plan, you might not even notice a difference. On top of that, you’ll be cutting out lots of super healthy, weight loss-friendly foods.

In fact, Gans even says that unless you’ve been diagnosed with celiac’s disease or a gluten intolerance, don’t even bother with a low- or gluten-free diet because there wouldn’t be any other nutritional benefits.

“Many manufactured gluten-free foods are actually higher in calories than their gluten counterparts,” Gans said. “The more you deprive yourself of something you love, the more likely you are to eventually overeat it,” she says.

So, before you go and cut out all gluten from your diet, make sure it’s absolutely necessary to your overall health. Until then, practice eating a healthy diet and working up a sweat!