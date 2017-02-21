Woman Posts Raw Photo Showcasing the Real Side of Parenthood

Just in case you thought my real life was anything like these tiny squares, I give you: this is 4 months. J has been an incredibly easy baby, from labor to delivery to him being *here*. But 4 months happened and his needs have grown tenfold. The other day I spent THREE HOURS like this, people. J had to be swaddled, on his back, in my arms. While I was bouncing on my giant exercise ball (never once used for it’s intended purpose). With my boob perfectly resting in just the right spot on his chin. Our house was (is) a mess, my breakfast (lactation smoothie) sitting abandoned behind me, dirty hair and desperately in need of a shower (and 5 minutes without someone touching me) – and at the brink of tears. I mean, I was too lazy to even take the sticker from our movers off the stability ball 🙈 and I’m pretty sure you can see the remnants of my snowflake crafting on the carpet next to the couch I forgot to clean up. The truth is, this is who I am most days. Not a put together human who has her act together. Not a mom who can juggle working from home, kids, etc. I’m just a crazy person trying to maintain some semblance of calm while attempting to figure it all out. Counting down the hours until bedtime and the kids are asleep, and then that first delicious sip of Gin & Tonics or wine. And you better believe I VSCO and heavily edited the you-know-what out of this picture to make it look light and airy and “fit my feed”. Because I’m stuck on the couch under a 4 month old cluster feeding little dude who won’t have anything to do with anyone but me. – Here’s to YOU mama, holding it together even when it gets rough. And even if you’re not, you’re still a part of this club of crazy. Anyone else having a really rough week? – – – – #beautifulbfing #breastfeeding #breastfeedwithoutfear #breastfeedingmom #motherhood #fedisbest #darlingmovement #our_everyday_moments #bfing #breastfeedingisbeautiful #mommyandme #momlife #mommylife #noshame #normalizebreastfeeding #rainbowbaby #happymom #mamabear #theDulcetLife #boymom #feelthefeelings #joyfulmamas #liveauthentic #motherhoodunplugged #mybeautifulmess #ourcandidlife #ohheymama #thehappynow #momofboys #honestmotherhood
Motherhood is stressful, crazy and wonderful all at the same time.
Mother and blogger Shannon Peterson posted a powerful message about parenting on Instagram a few weeks ago, reminding us that there is so much more to parenthood than what the filtered photos on Instagram show.
The mother of two wrote about her newborn son’s challenging breastfeeding day. In her post, she reminded her followers that she is not perfect and struggles through motherhood just like everyone else.
“Our house was (is) a mess, my breakfast (lactation smoothie) sitting abandoned behind me, dirty hair and desperately in need of a shower (and 5 minutes without someone touching me) ― and at the brink of tears,” she wrote.
Peterson added, “The truth is, this is who I am most days.
Not a put together human who has her act together. Not a mom who can juggle working from home, kids, etc. I’m just a crazy person trying to maintain some semblance of calm while attempting to figure it all out.”
She opened up to The Huffington Post about motherhood and social media. “Scrolling through my feed is hard ― seeing all these beautiful moms with their hair and makeup done every day, perfectly put together left me wondering why I couldn’t be that,” she said. “Why I couldn’t do what they’re all doing.”
Her photo truly depicts what every day motherhood looks life. Every mother should be proud of herself no matter how hectic or challenging her days may be.
