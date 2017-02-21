Woman Posts Raw Photo Showcasing the Real Side of Parenthood

Motherhood is stressful, crazy and wonderful all at the same time.

Mother and blogger Shannon Peterson posted a powerful message about parenting on Instagram a few weeks ago, reminding us that there is so much more to parenthood than what the filtered photos on Instagram show.

The mother of two wrote about her newborn son’s challenging breastfeeding day. In her post, she reminded her followers that she is not perfect and struggles through motherhood just like everyone else.

“Our house was (is) a mess, my breakfast (lactation smoothie) sitting abandoned behind me, dirty hair and desperately in need of a shower (and 5 minutes without someone touching me) ― and at the brink of tears,” she wrote.

Peterson added, “The truth is, this is who I am most days.

Not a put together human who has her act together. Not a mom who can juggle working from home, kids, etc. I’m just a crazy person trying to maintain some semblance of calm while attempting to figure it all out.”

She opened up to The Huffington Post about motherhood and social media. “Scrolling through my feed is hard ― seeing all these beautiful moms with their hair and makeup done every day, perfectly put together left me wondering why I couldn’t be that,” she said. “Why I couldn’t do what they’re all doing.”

Her photo truly depicts what every day motherhood looks life. Every mother should be proud of herself no matter how hectic or challenging her days may be.

