Woman Gives Trophy to Man Who Offers His Seat in Her Third Trimester

For this mom, a simple act of chivalry was deserving of a pretty cool trophy. After nearly two whole pregnancies, no man had offered up their subway seat to Yvonne Lin no matter what part of the pregnancy she was in.

She explained in an interview with DNAinfo that though many women had offered their seat to her, she had never been offered a seat by a single man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her first pregnancy, she started carrying around a thank you note in her third trimester, resolved to give it to the first man to offer her his seat on the subway. Alas, her first baby was born without a male ever having offered her a seat.

MORE: Watch: This Pregnant Mom Impersonates April the Giraffe in Hilarious Viral Video

So, when Lin’s second pregnancy rolled around, she decided to kick it up a notch. She purchased a little hulk-like trophy with the inscription “#1 Decent Dude First Man to Offer Subway Seat to Pregnant Woman Throughout Two Pregnancies,” and started carrying it around with her instead.

Just when she thought her second pregnancy was certainly going to come and go with the same results as her first, something changed. Eight months (eight!!) into her second pregnancy, a young man offered up his seat – and won the trophy!

In the Instagram post Lin shared as proof, she wrote, “I’m about 8ish months preggers (again) and I look it. I’ve been gradually coming to the conclusion that men suck. I didn’t get a single subway seat offered to me by a man throughout my first pregnancy. So for the second pregnancy, I had this made and I’ve been carrying it around everyday – till last Friday. This guy is the winner!”

“He looked up at me and looked super startled and embarrassed, and he immediately stood up and said, ‘Please take this seat, I just noticed,’” she told DNAinfo.

Thankfully, it looks like chivalry isn’t completely dead after all.

Related:

Watch: This Pregnant Woman Danced the ‘Wobble’ While in Labor

McDonald’s Allegedly Serves Deep-Fried Lizard to Pregnant Woman

Pregnant Olympic Triathlon Champion Gwen Jorgensen Runs 60 Miles a Week