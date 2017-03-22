Woman Embraces Her ‘Tiger Stripes’ in Stunning Bikini Picture

Everyone can probably relate to that moment when you see a picture of yourself that you love until your eyes zero in on that one minor flaw that you can’t look past. Then you either delete the photo or stash it away somewhere that no one will see it. It certainly doesn’t wind up on social media.

However, those minor flaws are often only noticeable to the people in the picture and can often tell us more about our insecurities than they do about our bodies. One lifestyle blogger posted a photo that shows off her “imperfections” in the hopes of taking back her confidence and empowering more women to do the same.

Instagram star Lexi Mendiola posted a gorgeous beach-side photo. In it she looks stunning. But the social media personality admits she almost trashed the image because the stretchmarks on her thigh are visible.

“I was thinking thrice if I wanted to keep this photo or dump it in the bin…ONLY because of my tiger stripes,” she shared in the caption of the post.

She continued: “I caught myself right before tossing it and just could. not. believe. how I let myself get so insecure about something so natural!!! It’s taken me quite a while (23 yrs to be exact) but putting this out there to remind myself and everyone that it’s really nothing to get all worked up or feel weird about. here’s to learning to love the lines 💫”

We can all take a note from her book! Time to double check the photos we’ve banished recently!

