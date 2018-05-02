Why Your Eye Is Twitching

You’re sitting at your computer or watching television when suddenly your eyelid starts to vibrate in a really odd way. Don’t worry; it’s nothing serious, but a twitch can be incredibly annoying and indicative of an underlying health problem that requires attention.

Here are some of the most common causes of eye twitches, as well as some helpful ways to counteract them.

Exhaustion

Like any part of your body, your eyes (and eyelids) need to rest. If you haven’t been getting your seven hours of sleep every day, or if you’re pushing yourself to work into late hours of the night, tiredness can trigger annoying animations in your eyelid. The easiest fix? Catch some extra zzz’s to get back on track and let your eyes recover.

Too Much Caffeine

That triple-shot caramel macchiato might seem like a good idea, but sometimes, caffeine can be a source of eye twitches. If you’ve noticed that your eye is inexplicably twitching throughout the day, try cutting out your sources of caffeine (tea, coffee, soda, etc.). You might find that your eyelids go back normally quickly.

Blue Light

Perhaps the most common reason behind eye twitches it the overuse of smartphones, televisions, and computer screens. The more time you spend squinting at brightly lit screens, the more overworked your eyes will begin to feel. To remedy the problem, make sure that you take a break from staring at your screen every twenty minutes or so. This will help prevent eye fatigue and therefore decrease your chances of experiencing eyelid twitches.

Stress

When you’re anxious or worried about something, the stress can often cause physical reactions throughout your body. Take note of when your eyelid twitches occur. Is it when you’re under a crushing deadline at work, or did they start after you got in that minor car wreck? If so, look into methods that will help you cope with the stress and therefore eradicate the irksome twitches.

Allergies

Spring is here, and you know what that means: seasonal pollens, grasses and allergens galore. If your eyelid twitches just started recently, they might be triggered by irritants in your eyes and sinuses. Try taking antihistamines and using eye drops. This should cut down on the itchiness and swelling, as well as the twitches.

A Nutritional Deficiency

When you’re low on magnesium, electrolytes, calcium, sodium or potassium, you may start to experience eye twitches. All of those nutrients help your muscles function properly, so when you’re not consuming enough of them, your eye muscles may start to periodically move in ways they shouldn’t. Grab a Gatorade, banana, yogurt, and other foods or drinks that will replenish the necessary nutrients.

Dry Eyes

Depending on what medications you take and where you live, you might be experiencing dry eyes. Wearing contacts and drinking caffeine or alcohol can also cause your eyes to retain less moisture. Consider using hydrating eye drops to combat the dryness and keep twitches at bay.

Alcohol

Because alcohol has such a drying effect, it can often add to problems with your eyes. It’s a good idea to cut down on your consumption of alcohol if you’re experiencing twitches so that you can determine if it’s a trigger or not.

Inflammation or Disease

In some cases (which are usually less common), eye twitches can be a sign of an underlying health problem in your eyes. The growth of bacteria can lead to blepharitis, which is an inflammation of the eye that occasionally results in twitches. If you’ve contracted pink eye, irritation and twitches may be one of the symptoms you experience. In those cases, your eyes will most likely appear red and swollen. Be sure to schedule an appointment with a doctor if you think your twitches may be triggered by a health problem and not one of the other causes on the list.

