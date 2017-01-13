Why Some Experts Are Saying the Whole30 Diet Is Actually the Worst Diet You Could Do

(Photo: Shutterstock)

You might have heard of the Whole30 diet, but for all the wrong reasons. This popular diet, which cuts out whole food groups, like dairy, grains, beans and legumes for 30 days in order to “reset” your body’s relationship with food, could actually be doing more harm than good. Case in point: It ranked at the very bottom of U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of diets.

In fact, the report even went so far as to give this scathing review: “No independent research. Nonsensical claims. Extreme. Restrictive. The slams against Whole30 came in strong from our panelists, and it tied with the Raw Food Diet as the worst of the worst for healthy eating.”

“This diet did not fare well in the rankings overall, and certainly did not fare well with me,” David Katz, MD, told Cosmopolitan. He was only one of more than 20 registered dietitians, medical doctors and academics on the panel that ranked each diet according to the following seven categories: effectiveness in short- and long-term weight loss, safety, ability to prevent disease, nutritional completeness and simplicity.

According to the panel, there are over 37 other diets you should try before Whole30.

So why is every nutrition expert and their mom throwing shade at the popular diet?

Whole30 cuts perfectly good food groups from your diet, under the pretense that they contain added sugars. Panel members that rated the study complained that the diet was high in sodium, low in calcium and allowed way too much cholesterol. For many, the Whole30 diet could lead to nutritional deficiencies—and that’s not good.

Melissa Hartwig, co-creator of the Whole30, disagreed with the panel’s analyses, and stands behind her program’s principles.

“How are diets based on calorie restriction, processed foods, supplements and meal replacement shakes ‘healthier’ than an approach that encourages participants to eat real food to satiety without counting calories?” she said. “Our program’s efficacy speaks for itself, as evidenced by the countless medical doctors who successfully use our program with their patients, and the hundreds of thousands of life-changing testimonials we’ve received.”

Katz agrees that the diet shows results, but only in a short term weight loss effort. He does not recommend the Whole30 for long-term weight maintenance or a diet to benefit your general health long term.

And while the report agrees that you will “probably” lose weight while on the plan, it also has its doubts about once the 30 days are over: “Experts worry that restrictive diets with no room for error [like Whole30] can set followers up for failure and prompt them to put the pounds back on – and then some – once the diet is over.”

Think you’d still try the Whole30 diet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

