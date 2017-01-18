When The Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Make Its Return To Your Favorite Coffee Spot

Break out your Ugg boots and prepare your Instagram filters: Your beloved pumpkin spice lattes will be back in stores soon, and Women’s Health has the details.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced that their PSL will officially return by August 29, according to their website.

Dunkin’ not your jam? Well, if you’re more of a McD’s girl you’ll have to wait an extra two days for your pumpkin fix—they won’t be making their debut at the fast food chain until August 31. The good news: While theMcDonald’s PSL was previously only available in select regional locations, you can now score a delicious pumpkin-y latte at any of the chain’s 14,000 restaurants, Delish reports.

