What-­A­-Melon! 15 Delicious Watermelon Recipes

'Tis the season of watermelon, and what better way to celebrate than to indulge in some creative, new recipes? Watermelon is packed full of vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants, not to mention a healthy dose of H2O to keep you hydrated, so we definitely recommend incorporating it into your next meal!

>> Read more: Watermelon... Who Knew?

Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad: Talk about a succulent summer treat! At less than 100 calories per serving, this refreshing side salad is the perfect way to keep you and your family nice and cool. Check out our recipe here.

Watermelon Mint Cooler: Add a whole new level of flavor to your lemonade with this delicious drink! For an adult-approved version, why not throw in a little vodka or tequila to mix things up? (via Real Simple)

Melon Panzanella: If you are looking to bring a little Italian flair to your table, why not give this recipe a shot? The combination of fresh arugula, watermelon, and crispy prosciutto come together to create a dish that you can whip up in no time! (via Eating Well)

>> Check out these 6 Simple and Savory Must-Try Summer Salads by clicking here!

Skinny Watermelon Martinis: Skinny up your cocktail this summer with this succulent, sweet and sour drink that is sure to cool you off in no time! It's low on sugar and high on flavor, so don't be afraid to indulge a little! See how to make it here.

Watermelon Jelly: Searching for a lighter treat that the kiddos are sure to love? Well look no further! This simple recipe can be whipped up in no time, and is packed with six pounds of fresh watermelon for a nutritious dessert you can feel good about! (via Real Simple)

Watermelon Margaritas: This jazzed-up margarita is the perfect addition to your next girls' night! At only 100 calories per serving, you can afford to indulge in this tangy, lime-infused treat from My Recipes.

Watermelon Salsa: Spice up your salsa with this sweet, crisp recipe from Eating Well! It's a great addition for your Taco Tuesdays, or you can serve it up with corn chips at your next family gathering for a refreshing appetizer that everyone will enjoy.

Watermelon Sorbet: Banish those ice cream cravings with a serving of our delectable watermelon sorbet! Five simple, fresh ingredients come together for a nutritious dessert that clocks in at only 91 calories! Click here for the recipe.

>> Read more: 22 Healthy Ice Cream Upgrades

Summer Shrimp Salad: This light summer meal is overflowing with succulent protein-packed shrimp, smooth avocados, and a refreshing burst of watermelon for a dish that is bound to be a crowd-pleaser! Visit Real Simple for the recipe! Check out our favorite shrimp recipes here.

Heirloom Tomato, Watermelon and Peach Salad: Nothing says summer like succulent peaches, juicy watermelon and tender heirloom tomatoes! Throw them together, and you've got the perfect side dish for your next cookout. (via Cooking Light)

Watermelon Gazpacho: Soup in the summer may not sound all that appealing, but this sweet, chilled recipe will cool you off in no time! The cucumber and watermelon come together for a savory and revitalizing addition to any meal! (via Eating Well)

Watermelon Salad with Mint and Crispy Prosciutto: Nothing curbs those sweet and salty cravings like this side dish from Real Simple! Plus, with 12 grams of protein per serving, this recipe will keep you satisfied all afternoon!

Watermelon Fat Flush Water: Sick of those drab detox drinks? Why not mix things up with our light and invigorating concoction? It only takes seconds to prepare, and you can carry it with you all day for extra hydration! Click here to see how it's done.

>> Read more: 12 Good-For-You Weight Loss Drinks

Flank Steak with Grilled Mango and Watermelon Chutney: If you are looking for a recipe to wow your friends and family, then give this one a shot! It's stock-full of lean protein and rich, smoky flavors from the grill. (via Cooking Light)

Watermelon-Blueberry Ice Pops: Ditch those sugary, processed popsicles and give these delicious babies a go instead! At less than 30 calories a pop, this chilled treat is the perfect guilt-free way to end your day! You can also check out these 50 frozen treats to cool off your cravings! (via Eating Well)

Looking for more great ways to incorporate watermelon into your diet? Check out more of our favorite watermelon recipes here!