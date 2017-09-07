Cutting out This Specific Daily Habit Helped One Woman Transform Her Body

Fitness Instagrammer Maggie Fierro loves showing off her toned muscular body now, but there was a time when the active woman didn’t feel so comfortable with her body.

Four months after giving birth to her third child, Fierro stepped on the scale to see 166 pounds. “To be honest, I even had a hard time looking at myself in the mirror, and taking that before picture was actually very difficult for me to do, but I knew something had to change,” she told Popsugar.

Of the biggest changes she made to her lifestyle, Fierro realized late-night snacking was her sneakiest habit, so she swapped it for a healthier choice.

“I used working out to de-stress at night instead of [eating] food,” the mom said. And though her routines don’t always go as planned (as evidenced by the Instagram post below), she views these slips as lessons learned and keeps charging forward.

She also notes that while she eats mostly plant-based meals and avoids processed foods, Fierro doesn’t restrict her diet to any extreme. “If I’m out and I’m craving pizza, I will absolutely have pizza,” she admitted.

When Fierro began her fitness journey, she followed fitness programs like Kayla Itsines’ BBG, tried low-intensity workouts, then mixed some HIIT moves into her routine.

Now that she’s more familiar with the fitness scene and has set new goals for her body, she often mixes weightlifting and HIIT exercises for toned, defined muscles six days a week. She even sneaks in a quick jump rope routine before she puts her kids to bed!

Though she’s lost 26 pounds, Fierro has transformed the look of her body and taken control of her health. When she started her fitness journey, she set a goal weight of 120 pounds, but that number seems to have been thrown out her window (and for good reason!).

“When I started, I set my ‘goal’ weight at 120 pounds because in the past that’s where I thought I looked best. However, I restricted my calories and practically starved my body to reach that. Now, I feel healthier and happier than I’ve ever felt. It’s just proof that a number doesn’t matter,” she said.