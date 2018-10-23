Weight Loss After Menopause: What You Need to Know

Ladies, can we talk for a minute about menopause? We know, it’s not the sexiest subject, but it’s a right of passage for all women. There are things that you should know, that aren’t always talked about. Like for instance, weight gain during and after menopause is common (and totally fine in small amounts). But, if you’re hoping to avoid the menopausal bloat, there are things you can do now, that may help keep that number on the scale closer to what you’re used to.

Weight Gain & Menopause

Videos by PopCulture.com

The simple fact is this…You will likely gain some weight when you enter the menopause phase of your life. About 90 percent of us see an increase on the scale during and after menopause. Couple that with the seemingly never ending symptoms that accompany “the change”, it’s enough to drive even the best of us a little insane.

Common Symptoms of Menopause

Hot Flashes

Night Sweats

Fatigue

Brittle Hair and Hair Loss

Mood Swings/Irritability

Anxiety

Reduced Sex Drive

Vaginal Dryness

How to Minimize Weight Gain

Look, we get it, the thought of gaining weight just because you hit a certain milestone in your life isn’t ideal. Just keep in mind that you’re not alone, and a small amount of weight gain isn’t the end of the world (even if it might seem like it). Try to embrace your new body, and use these tips to keep the increase minimal.

Get Moving – It’s easy to say, just get out there and exercise, but it’s harder for some to put it into action, and it only gets harder the older we get. About 80 percent of American adults don’t get the recommended amount of exercise they need, and the numbers are higher for seniors. To build motivation (and accountability) why not try something new, like water aerobics or maybe a Zumba class at the gym? Even walking or riding bikes is a great way to exercise. Just make sure you do it with a buddy, statistics show you’ll be much more likely to stick with it if you exercise in a group.

Count Calories – Just eat less, sure. If that was so easy, diets wouldn’t exist. But, actually counting calories is the only diet we’re suggesting you use. Fad diets almost always set you up for failure, and can have a negative impact on your already sensitive hormonal system. By tracking your calories, you can eat what you want, and it will also give you a glimpse into some eating habits that you might not have realized were a problem. It’s recommended that women over 60 should eat about 1,600 calories a day. If you need to lose weight, try cutting that number back to about 1,400 until you hit your goal.

Eat Plenty of Protein – Protein is a great support for your bones and muscles. It’s also great for managing your weight. Eating lean protein with each meal will keep you fuller, longer and may help you break that mid-afternoon snack habit.

Update Your Supplement Routine – As we age, our metabolism starts to slow down (and at a much faster rate once we hit menopause). So, it’s important to focus on supplements that give your metabolism a boost and support hormonal balance. Some of the most beneficial supplements for menopause include:

Ginseng

Capsaicin

Ashwagandha

Red Clover

Black Cohosh

Dong Quai

Drink More Tea – Green tea (and even black tea if you prefer it), not only contains EGCG, which is a great support for your metabolism, it’s also powerful antioxidant. Tea helps strengthen your bones, which could lead to fewer fractures among senior women, and it contains caffeine to help battle fatigue.

A little weight gain during menopause is nothing to be ashamed of. Just try to keep it minimal to avoid weight-related health complications. You don’t have to let those changing hormones get the best of your waistline. Take control of your future with these easy steps, and embrace the new (wiser) you!

Article by: Natural Healthy Concepts is vitamin and supplement website with a blog that features articles by a certified nutritionist on the most important topics in the natural health industry, such as ashwagandha.

Read More:

Can Balancing Your Hormones Be The Key To Weight Loss?

50 Reasons You Should Exercise Today

Recipe: Detox Green Tea

16 High-Protein Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight