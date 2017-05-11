Watch: Woman Carries Sister’s Twins After She Has 9 Miscarriages

Melissa Kayser lost all hope on becoming a mother after she suffered nine miscarriages.

Kayser, 33, had been trying to have a baby for three years and after a while her doctors suggested she consider a surrogate.

“I was devastated because you think as women we are literally born to do one thing and that’s to reproduce and when you can’t do that one thing you feel like a failure,” Kayser told Inside Edition. “I didn’t know if I could emotionally handle another woman being able to carry my child.”

That’s when Kayser’s 35-year-old sister, Lisa Auten, stepped in and offered to carry her child.

“I couldn’t stand watching Melissa go through loss after loss,” Auten said. “She hurt so badly and she just wanted a child so bad. If I could help give her a family, then I was going to do it.”

Kayser’s doctors implanted two embryos, but no one was expecting both to take because one was considered poor quality.

After they were both implanted, the sisters found out they were expecting twins.

“I think we were all a little bit shocked. My sister was telling them to count again,” Kayser said. “My sister had a really good pregnancy and very little complications. I got to be at all the ultrasounds and got to feel the babies kick. We did a gender reveal and we tried to make things fun and memorable.”

Auten delivered baby girls, Tierney and Ashlynn, six weeks ago. Although Auten carried Kayser’s twins, she does not want to have kids of her own.

“I never saw myself being a mom. I enjoyed being pregnant, but the experience has not changed my mind,” Auten said. “I am just fine being an aunt.”

Kayser couldn’t be more grateful for the gifts her sister gave her.

“Every day I am in awe. You hear women say you don’t really know love until you have children. They really do complete me,” Kayser said. “There’s never any words that I can say to thank her for what she did. She gave up a year of her life so that we could have a family. I could never repay.”

[H/T Twitter / @WESH]

