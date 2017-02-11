Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Open up About Sex Life and if Either of Them Have Fallen Asleep During Sex

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw played a very personal game of “Never Have I Ever” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The two, who celebrated their 20th anniversary a few months ago, stopped by the show prior to this Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards, E! News reports.

Ellen had the opportunity to interview both country stars and asked them some intimate questions.

During “Never Have I Ever,” Ellen asked the two if they have ever “fallen asleep during sexy time.”

Both answered “I Have Never” with Hill adding, “Sexy time? Like I’m bringing sexy back, baby or something? I’m sure I have never, ever.”

The couple revealed they keep their sex life away from their phones. They both answered, “I Have Never” to “Never Have I Ever texted a nude selfie.”

The personal questions continued when Ellen said, “Never Have I Ever waxed my partner.”

“I Have Never but I’m gonna try!” Hill said, laughing.

The couple also answered, “I Have” to “Never Have I Ever used my spouse’s toothbrush without telling them.”

“All the time, actually,” McGraw said.

They are too cute! Hill and McGraw are getting ready to hit the road on their joint Soul2Soul tour, which stars in New Orleans on April 7.

Tim McGraw’s track “Humble and Kind” is nominated for Best Country Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Check out his music video for the song along with our other favorite country music videos from 2016 on our slideshow.

