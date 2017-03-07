Watch: Powerful Body Image Video Every Woman Needs to See

This brutally honest video from The Scene points out a really good question: Why do we tell ourselves such hurtful things about our own bodies that we wouldn’t say to our best friends? In the video, two best friends write down what they don’t like about their own bodies. Then, they switch cards and read each others’ thoughts aloud, but directed at the other person. Watch how it all unfolds… you’re going to need some tissues!

>> Read more: 7 Body-Positive Instagrams You’re Not Following (But Should Be!)