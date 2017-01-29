Watch: Mattel Releases New ‘Dads Who Play Barbie’ Ad Campaign

Mattel has created the most relatable, yet adorable ad campaign for Barbies. The theme is dads can play Barbies too, Scary Mommy reports.

The company debuted the “Dads Who Play Barbie” campaign during Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ads have been posted to YouTube and consist of a few 30-second spots and one longer commercial. The clips show dads playing with Barbies of various professions with their daughters.

“Sundays are always football, and now that gets interrupted with a little uh, Barbie time,” one dad said in the ad.

Another dad jokes he only plays with Ken, but later is shown playing with a Barbie in a dollhouse screaming, “Help! There’s a fire in my building!” in a feminine voice.

This brilliant ad also has an empowering message to all young girls. “She’s mentioned about ten different things that she wants to be and I think she could be anything she wants to be, or all of them,” one of the dads said.

Another dad said: “I just want to see her grow up, do whatever it is that she loves to do and just enjoy every moment of life.”

The end of the clip may be the greatest part of it all. The tag line reads, “Time spent in her imaginary world is an investment in her real world.” Absolute perfection!

Each ad features actual dads and their daughters and the play moments were completely unscripted.

Related:

Amy Schumer Is Set to Play Barbie in an Upcoming Comedy

Woman Makes Personalized Breastfeeding Barbies to Support Nursing Mothers

Amy Schumer Shares ‘Fearless’ Message to ‘Barbie’ Casting Haters