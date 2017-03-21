Watch: Jane Fonda Makes a Hilarious Confession About Her Sex Life at 79

Jane Fonda left Ellen DeGeneres blushing after she held up a sex toy during her appearance on the daytime talk show Monday.

While promoting her Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, Fonda brought along a large purple vibrator as she discussed her character Grace Hanson’s new business venture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she began to pull out one of the toys from a cardboard box, the 79-year-old actress shared that the directions for the gadget have large print, to which DeGeneres insisted on seeing it first and then said, “I cannot show that.”

However, Fonda mischievously reached into the box and pulled out the toy very briefly, holding it in the air in front of a giggling audience.

MORE: Jane Fonda Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted as a Child

The 9 to 5 actress revealed she did some research into vibrators to prepare her for the third season of her critically acclaimed show.

“We tried all different kinds of vibrators,” she admitted. “Use it or lose it, right?”

But Fonda disclosed that her familiarity with sex toys doesn’t just come from the show — it’s personal experience as well.

“I have one that hangs around my neck and it looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry,” she said, quipping that she wears it to dinner sometimes. “It depends on who you’re with and what the bathroom looks like.”

[H/T Getty Images / Isa Foltin / WireImage]

Related:

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry Split After 8 Years Together

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda’s Outlook on Aging

You Should Ditch Your Vibrator for a Fancy Crystal Sex Toy