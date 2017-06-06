Watch: Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Read Body-Positive Letters to Their Daughters

The ladies of the Today show are full of positivity every day, and it only makes sense that they would want to pass down their inspiring attitudes to their children.

Anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager recently penned moving letters to their daughters as a part of the show’s “Love Your Body” series, and the ladies’ sweet words will have you tearing up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guthrie’s letter to her young daughter Vale noted that while Guthrie has “never been very good” at loving her body, she hopes she can teach her daughter “to be different.”

“You don’t know this yet, but our society is pretty obsessed with body image,” she wrote. “Before too long (it’s inevitable) you’ll be bombarded with images of perfection almost nobody can attain. If you’re like me, and so many women, you’ll be tempted to judge yourself, to compare yourself, to berate yourself, to doubt yourself. I hope somehow I can equip you to withstand this assault on your confidence.”

MORE: Thomas Rhett Offers Hoda Kotb Some Adorable Parenting Advice

“I want you to love your body, not because of how thin or tall or pretty you may grow up to be, but because it is truly a miracle,” Guthrie continued. “When you think about your body, let’s think not about how it looks, but about all the things it can do. Be kind to your body, respect it and treat it well — this is the only one you’ll be getting…And just so you know — you are, in fact, quite beautiful.”

Kotb called attention to each of her baby daughter Haley Joy’s body parts, offering a sweet use for each of them.

“Your eyes: Use them to see the good in people and each day,” she wrote. “Your smile: Share it often…Your heart: Listen to it, follow it and figure out what and who makes it beat faster.”

“Your skin: Strive to be comfortable in it your whole life,” Kotb continued. “Your soul: Float next to mine forever.”

Bush Hager addressed her two girls, Mila and Poppy, writing that while society may make them feel like they aren’t measuring up, she wants them to know that they are more than enough.

“If Daddy and I do our jobs, you will look in the mirror and always like who you see,” she said. “Always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough. And my hope is that one day, when you stand judging yourself in front of a mirror, you can see yourself the way I that I see you.”

Hear each of the anchors’ letters in the video above.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @TODAYshow

Related:

Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Haley Joy Makes ‘Today Show’ Debut

Savannah Guthrie Opens up About How Daughter Vale Is Adjusting to Being a Big Sister

Jenna Bush Hagar Writes Eloquent Letter to Her Daughters and You Need to Copy It