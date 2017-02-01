Watch: Dakota Johnson Does Mad Lib Theater Using Lines From ‘Fifty Shades’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Who knew combining Fifty Shades of Grey and Mad Libs would create such a hilarious scene!

Dakota Johnson stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote the highly anticipated Fifty Shades Darker. The actress and late-night host decided to have a little fun with the 27-year-old star and do a bit of Mad Lib Theater.

The two reenacted the scene from the first movie where Anastasia meets Christian Grey for the first time to interview him for her school paper. After Dakota and Jimmy select the words for the Mad Lib though, that’s when the fun begins!

The scene starts off as Dakota says her name is “Anastasia Barf-Barf” and that’s just the beginning. Ana shares the research she found that said Christian was adopted at the age of 49 and makes his money from “agricultural projects feeding the world’s penguins.” Then, Jphnson and Fallon break out into a new dance called the Hairless Sausage.

The two couldn’t contain their laughter throughout most of the scene.

