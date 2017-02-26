Watch: CrossFitter Trains With Medicine Ball Taped to Stomach in Solidarity With Pregnant Wife

@milchuck_blake being a good sport feeling how he’s made his wife feel for the past few months 😂 Congrats on your soon-to-be new addition! #crossfit #kryptonstrong #crossfitgames #crossfitkrypton A post shared by CrossFit Krypton (@crossfitkrypton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:15am PST

A CrossFit enthusiast in Virginia found an unconventional way to stand in solidarity with his pregnant wife by doing the unthinkable.

Blake Milchuk worked out with a 14-pound medicine ball duct-taped to his stomach to see what CrossFit is like for his wife, Kristin, who is 37 weeks pregnant.

Filming the experience on his Instagram account, Milchuk says between breaths, “It does not feel good.”

In an interview with Inside Edition, Kristin says the two have been attending the CrossFit gym for almost two years and when she discovered she was pregnant, she knew she didn’t want to stop going.

“I wanted to try to keep the same lifestyle,” she said.

The viral video consisting of rowing, burpees, running and some cycling, has now been viewed more than 18,000 times on Instagram.

“It was more uncomfortable for him. The fitness level wasn’t the issue but the added discomfort of having the weight. It made me laugh the whole time,” Kristin said.

Kristin said she plans to continue to CrossFit until her little one arrives, which could be any day now.

Before the critics jump in, Milchuk made one thing very clear in an interview with USA Today’s For The Win.

“Obviously I understand taping a 14-pound med ball is not in comparison to what she’s done in carrying the baby for the past 37 weeks,” he said.

