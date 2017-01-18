Watch: Couple Cracks up While Retelling Hilarious Ultrasound Story

A sense of humor is perhaps the most important trait for a parent to have because things inevitably will go hilariously wrong at least once a day, and by that standard this couple must be excellent parents.

Chris and Rachel McQueen decided to share the epically funny fail they experienced during an ultrasound appointment and we are so glad they did. It’s hard to tell which is more amusing– the actual story or their side-splitting laughter.

The mama-to-be begins telling the story only to have to pause because she is laughing too hard.

At that point her husband recalled how she had reacted after the doctor performed one part of the procedure.

“Oh. OH. Whatever you put in there, it’s HOT. You got to GO,” he recalled. Apparently, the doctor had grabbed hand sanitizer instead of the lubricating gel.

“The doctor asked, ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ I replied, ‘No, I think I have had enough,” Rachel told Scary Mommy.”Yes the damage has been done,” the doctor agreed.

If this video doesn’t already have you in stitches check out the absolutely perfect status update the couple gave.

“Feeling clean.”

Someone give this couple a medal.

