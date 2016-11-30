Watch: Brazilian Chapecoense Soccer Player Found Out He Was a Father Days Before Fatal Crash

Thiaguinho, jugador del #Chapecoense, había recibido la sorpresa de su esposa de que iba a ser papá. De no creer. pic.twitter.com/B8pgkpbtS9 — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 29, 2016

Just days before a plane crash killed most members of the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team, they had been celebrating extraordinary news.

The team’s striker, Tiago da Rocha Vieira Alves, known as “Tiaguinho,” had just found out he was going to be a father. A heartbreaking video that has surfaced after the tragic crash shows the emotional moment Tiaguinho’s teammates revealed the news to him.

It shows him reading a card with the news, then overcome with emotion, he jumps up and embraces his friends.

Tiaguinho was one of the 71 people killed in the crash. There were only six survivors.

As his country and family mourn his loss, they are grateful for the gift of life he left behind.

“His wife’s pregnancy is a small miracle. It is a small part of Tiaguinho that stays behind with us. We are thankful,” his cousin, Gilmara Marins told CNN.

His final week was one of personal and professional victory. The team had just won their game and he and his wife were expecting.

“He always wanted to be a young father … so I am happy that he got to have that last joy,” Marins said.