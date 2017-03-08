Watch: Blogger’s Powerful Statements About Body Positivity and Aging Are Inspiring Others

After a stranger left a comment on this recipe blogger’s page telling her she should dye her gray hairs, Rachel Farnsworth had a response that everyone should watch.

“You look like you are 70 with your gray hairs,” the comment on her Stay at Home Chef page read before calling her an “old hag.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instead of letting the nasty comment go, she decided to turn it into a moment of inspiration and change.

“My husband feels very strongly that I shouldn’t dye my hair,” she began. “He wants us to grow old together.”

She became emotional when she shared that part of the reason for that beautiful sentiment is that she has a rare autoimmune disorder that means she will likely not live to be 70 years old.

What follows is a powerful message about self-acceptance and the need to prioritize happiness over perfection.

“The world needs more women who are willing to rock their bodies exactly the way they are,” she concluded. “Be that person.”

Watch the video above to see her entire moving speech!

Related:

Body Positive Stickers Are Being Left on Body Shaming Subway Ads

Curvy Model Speaks out After Facebook Said Her Body Positive Video May ‘Upset’ Users

Watch: A Body Positive Activist Strips Down to Her Underwear on the Subway to Encourage Others to Love Their Bodies