In a Sad Turn of Events, UTIs Are Becoming Untreatable

(Photo: iStock)

In the latest depressing women’s health news, it turns out urinary tract infections could become untreatable.

If you’ve ever had a UTI, you know the horror of this news, as they can be incredibly painful and inconvenient. Luckily, they’ve been pretty easily treatable — until now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PBS reports that the World Health Organization released a list suggesting that E. coli, a leading cause of UTIs, is becoming resistant to some antibiotics.

MORE: 10 Percent of Women Experience This ‘Pee Problem’ — Are You One of Them?

“For UTIs in particular, intravenous injection of the antibiotic colistin is a last-ditch option—but resistance to colistin is emerging in India and China,” reports PBS. “Scientists believe that colistin resistance might have developed because farmers are using the drug as a growth promoter in livestock.”

While half of all women will experience a UTI at least once in their lives, it’s incredibly rare for men to contract a UTI. If a UTI goes untreated (or can’t be treated), it can cause some serious problems like kidney infection or even sepsis, which can be deadly.

While some women are predisposed to UTIs, there are ways to protect yourself against them. First of all, make sure you’re peeing after sex to flush out any bacteria that made its way into your urethra during sex. Second, stay hydrated!

Related:

Protecting Yourself From the Disease That Impacts 1 in 3 Women Every Year Is More Important Than Ever

Former Playboy Models Are Removing Their Breast Implants After Life-Threatening Health Scares

A Serious Warning for All Ladies Who Sleep in Their Underwear

6 Questions You’re Too Embarrassed to Ask Your Gyno, Answered