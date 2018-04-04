This Mexican casserole is packed with incredible flavors that you and your family are sure to love. Each serving comes in under 300 calories, which makes it a healthier alternative than a trip to your local Mexican restaurant. You’ll have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch or dinner, and your kids will be asking for seconds!
Recipe: Turkey Enchilada Casserole
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1/6 of recipe
Ingredients
- ½ lb lean ground turkey
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- ½ tsp garlic, minced
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained + rinsed
- 1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained
- 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- ½ cup yellow corn, if canned, drain + rinse
- ¼ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- 4 – 9″ La Tortilla Factory Smart & Delicious Low-Carb, High Fiber Tortillas
- 1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce
- ½ cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Coat a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large nonstick pan, cook the ground turkey, onions, garlic, chili powder and cumin over medium-high heat until onions are tender and turkey is no longer pink.
- Stir in black beans and Ro*tel and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, corn, cottage cheese and garlic powder.
- Place 2 tortillas overlapping on the bottom of pan.
- Top with half the turkey mixture, half the sour cream mixture and half the enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.
- Bake covered for 30-35 minutes until heated through.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese evenly over the top of the casserole.
- Bake uncovered for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Remove from oven and let sit for about 10 minutes to set.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/6 of recipe):
Calories: 292
Fat: 6g
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 11g
Protein: 19g
Sugars: 5g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 8