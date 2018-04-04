This Mexican casserole is packed with incredible flavors that you and your family are sure to love. Each serving comes in under 300 calories, which makes it a healthier alternative than a trip to your local Mexican restaurant. You’ll have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch or dinner, and your kids will be asking for seconds!

Recipe: Turkey Enchilada Casserole

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1/6 of recipe

Ingredients

½ lb lean ground turkey

1 cup onions, chopped

½ tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained + rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

½ cup yellow corn, if canned, drain + rinse

¼ cup low-fat cottage cheese

¼ tsp garlic powder

4 – 9″ La Tortilla Factory Smart & Delicious Low-Carb, High Fiber Tortillas

1 (10-ounce) can red enchilada sauce

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large nonstick pan, cook the ground turkey, onions, garlic, chili powder and cumin over medium-high heat until onions are tender and turkey is no longer pink. Stir in black beans and Ro*tel and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, corn, cottage cheese and garlic powder. Place 2 tortillas overlapping on the bottom of pan. Top with half the turkey mixture, half the sour cream mixture and half the enchilada sauce. Repeat layers. Bake covered for 30-35 minutes until heated through. Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake uncovered for about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and let sit for about 10 minutes to set.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/6 of recipe):

Calories: 292

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 11g

Protein: 19g

Sugars: 5g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 8