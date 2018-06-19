Trying to Lose Weight? These Before and Afters Will Inspire You

Ask anyone who has lost a substantial amount of weight and they’ll tell you that a huge portion of the process is overcoming your mental hurdles. Shedding pounds and changing your lifestyle can be incredibly stressful, and if at the beginning, you might feel that your dream body is impossible to achieve.

That’s why we’re looking at ten women today who achieved the impossible and transformed their bodies. Let their dramatic changes be an inspiration for your mental (and physical) journey to a healthier you.

Sharon Sandhu – 40 Pounds in 8 Months

Tons of women have embraced the keto diet in recent months, but few witness as dramatic results as this Canadian woman. She recently revealed that she began the keto diet back in October of 2017, and since then, she has dropped from 172 pounds to 131. One look at the photographic evidence of her journey is enough to make anyone feel hopeful about the keto diet.

Brianna Bernard – 100 Pounds in 4 Years

Although Brianna wasn’t always overweight, things spiraled a little out of control when she had her first child. Now, four years later, she has completely changed her lifestyle and lost a huge chunk of weight. She attributes her success not to any “magic pill” or “fad diet” but to hard work and healthy choices. Check out her Insta for helpful tips and tricks on making better choices in the kitchen and gym.

Tanisha Shanee – 100 Pounds in 5 Years

One day, Tanisha Shanee said she realized that she needed a lifestyle change. That’s when she started working toward a healthier, happier version of herself. That was five years ago. Now, Shanee is 100 pounds lighter and an inspiration to hundreds of other women. She said no to fad diets and excuses and instead focused on transforming her body in healthy, long-term ways.

Brooke Birmingham -172 Pounds in 6 Years

Birmingham has shared her weight loss story many times, and it’s always impressive to hear. Once she decided she was done feeling the overweight girl in the crowd, she implemented healthy exercise and eating habits to completely change her appearance, as well as her way of living. Now, she still loves to indulge in her favorite foods, but she knows how to do so in a healthy manner.

Briana Bishop Wensel – 171 Pounds

This woman went from 345 pounds to 174 through her sheer determination. By working with a personal trainer, she learned how to sleep, eat, and exercise right. She also documented her progress to stay on track and motivate herself. Now, she feels healthier and more confident than ever before.

Whitney Carlson – 20 Pounds

Through clean eating and consistent exercise, Whitney and her husband Scott found that fitness isn’t just a way to lose weight: it’s a lifestyle choice. Today, they’re the founders of He and She Eat Clean. They continuously strive to lead healthy lives while inspiring others to do so, too.

Jenna Leveille – 140 Pounds in 5 Years

Leveille truly felt that none of the most popular diet or weight-loss techniques worked for her. She even tried Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig, but she could never seem to lose more than 20 pounds or so. Then, she started focusing more on eating the right foods; ones that were full of protein but low in carbs, sugars, and fat. Eventually, eating well became a habit, and she combined her diet with exercise to eventually reach her dream weight.

Lacey Stone -Transformation in 8 Weeks

Although she’s currently a trainer on the show Revenge Body, Stone wasn’t always the trim, healthy star that she is now. When she reached an especially low point in her life (and especially high weight), she gave herself eight weeks to eat healthily and completely change how she looked. Her transformation period was a huge success.

Kimberly Mills – 60 Pounds in 8 Months

Mills has discovered the biggest secret to weight loss: focusing on your mindset and miniature goals instead of looking at the big picture. She found that by focusing on small changes and each individual step, she could better work towards a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

Slide 10 Erica Lugo – 150 Pounds in 5 Years

This personal trainer started her fitness journey for one important reason: her child. She wanted to be able to play with her son and stay healthier for longer, so she lost 122 pounds in 13 months and went on to continue shedding her extra weight. Now, she’s an influential trainer in the world of fitness who inspires others to follow in her footsteps.

