Top-Rated High-Protein Snacks for Muscle Recovery

Protein, protein, protein.

When it comes to recovering from a hard workout, the best thing you can do for your body is scarf down the protein! Protein is the best tool you can use to restore your energy, rebuild your muscles and stay full until your next meal!

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Hard-Boiled Eggs:. These little guys are convenient to bring to the gym, eat on the go, or scarf down before class. Eating two or three won’t kill your diet, and will give you the protein you need. Don’t know how to make them? Click here!

2. Peanut Butter and Jelly:. Your favorite childhood snack just became your favorite post-workout snack. The peanut butter is packed with protein and super easy to make. Try our PB&J Sushi Rolls here! (Even your kids will love them!)

3. Protein Shakes:. We love protein shakes here at Skinny Mom, and we know you will too once you try one! They are the #1 best post-workout snack because they’re loaded with protein. Try our Skinny Chocolate Protein Milkshake recipe here. It takes less than five minutes to make, we promise.

4. Greek yogurt: A couple spoonfuls of creamy Greek yogurt can go a long way in repairing muscle tissue and restoring energy. It’s a healthy snack that’ll give you that boost after the gym and you won’t feel guilty one bit!

5. Chicken Breast: Chicken is a tasty and easy way to sneak protein into your diet, which is why we’ve compiled 51 recipes using shredded chicken that are both delicious and totally easy to make. Check out the recipes here!

6. Quinoa: Start substituting your potatoes and rice for quinoa instead. A cup of this stuff packs 20 grams of protein, which is perfect for a post-workout meal. Check out this Clean Eating Quinoa Salad recipe.

7. Nuts: Do you love snacking? Then you’ll love how much protein there is in a cup of nuts. After the gym, munch up on a cup of pistachios, which are responsible for 25 grams of protein per cup! It’s a quick and easy way to restore your energy and muscles!

>> Work: The Best Fat-Burning Workout to Zap Your Trouble Spots