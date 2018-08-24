Top Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

No matter how many hours you spend lifting weights in the gym, you’ll struggle to lose weight if you forget to include cardio sessions in your weekly workouts. Cardio is essential for a healthy heart and metabolism, so find the activity you enjoy the most.

Need some inspiration when it comes to cardio? Here are 11 fast-paced, heart-racing exercises that will help you knock out those weight-loss goals quickly.

Walking

Many exercisers scoff at the concept of walking to work out, but experts have revealed that walking is a fantastic way to target belly fat without putting lots of strain on your ankles and knees. You can burn calories without any training or stress, so get outside and start strolling.

*Calories burned per hour: 160-180 calories.

Jogging

The happy medium between walking and running, jogging can burn hundreds of calories in just 30 minutes. The more you weigh, the more calories you’ll burn as you go. That’s what makes this method such a great weight-loss technique for people with extra fat.

*Calories burned per hour: 500 calories (12-minute mile).

Running

One of the simplest and most popular forms of cardio, running is the go-to method for many people trying to lose weight. It helps you build muscle while burning body fat, and as you lose weight, it will ensure that you don’t lose your strength. However, be careful not to push yourself too hard if you aren’t used to running. Maybe start out with walking and jogging, then slowly transition into running once you’re ready.

*Calories burned per hour: 720 calories (9-minute mile).



Dancing

Whether you’re salsaing to Latin music, getting down low in a Zumba class or getting your groove on in your bedroom, dance is an excellent form of cardio activity. Plus, dancing is fun, so you won’t even feel like you’re working out as you enjoy great tunes and let loose a little. Look into classes and try to get your moves on at least three times a week.

*Calories burned per hour: 450 calories (vigorous pace).

Swimming

After swimming a dozen laps or so in the pool, you might notice that you feel ravenous a little while later. That’s because swimming is a total body exercise that burns an enormous amount of calories. Added bonus: because the water alleviates some of the stress placed on your joints, swimming typically leaves your body feeling less strained than many other kinds of cardio.

*Calories burned per hour: 493 calories (freestyle slower pace) 704 (freestyle faster pace).

Hiking

When you’re trying to lose weight, you might need to climb some mountains. Literally. Research has indicated that hiking outside for two hours at least three times a week can help you shed a pound every seven days. Whether your walking at your favorite park or hoofing it on a weekend trip to the mountains, you’ll stoke your metabolism and burn some serious calories. Now that’s fast weight loss.

*Calories burned per hour: 430 calories.

Stair Climbing

Craving a flat stomach? Then you’ll need to hop on that stairmaster or hit up your local high school stadium steps and push yourself to the limit. A burst of high-intensity stair climbing will reduce abdominal fat more than any other kind of exercise and get your heart pumping.

*Calories burned per hour: 446 calories.

Rowing

If you’ve never tried the rowing machine in the gym, now’s the best time to give it a shot. Rowing engages all of your muscles, including your arms and legs, all while boosting your heart rate. Essentially, it’s a full-body workout that anyone can try. Just make sure you’re using the machine correctly so that you can avoid injuries.

*Calories burned per hour: 246 calories (slow pace), 493 calories (moderate pace).

Cycling

Have you ever met an avid cyclist who isn’t ripped? Probably not. People who ride bikes every day burn tons of calories and keep weight gain at bay. Plus, cycling is gentle on your joints and actually pretty fun, so people of all ages can enjoy the activity. Try taking your bicycle to the store every now and then or scheduling weekly bike rides with the family.

*Calories burned per hour: 563 calories (moderate pace), 704 calories (vigorous pace).



Jumping Rope

*Calories burned per hour: 630 calories (100 skips per minute), 845 calories (120 skips per minute).



Kickboxing

Kickboxing isn’t just good for your anger management issues; it’s also a quick way to slim down and build muscle. Kickboxing is a high-intensity workout that combines cardio and strength training and burns a ton of calories. One of the best things about kickboxing consistently is the quick results! Now that is an intense weight-loss workout.

*Calories burned per hour: 600 calories.

To avoid monotony in your workout routine, mix up these 11 different kinds of cardio and keep things exciting. The more you can incorporate physical activity in your daily life, the easier it will be to lose the weight and keep it off for good.

*Calories burned based on a 150 pound woman. The more you weigh, the more calories you burn.

