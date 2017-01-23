Top 5 Post-Workout Meals

The most important meal of the day is the one you have after you work out. An hour after you exercise, your body needs to be replenished with protein, carbs, and healthy fats. You should also plan your workout with your largest meal of the day. If you love your pancakes, work out first thing in the morning. Here are 5 favorite post-workout go-to meals that are great to repeat over and over without ever being dull.

Asian Quinoa Salad: Quinoa is one of the oldest tricks in the book, but one of the newest trends these days. This protein-rich, fibrous food is great for the entire family! And after a hard workout, the protein from the quinoa can help kickstart your body’s recovery process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sweet Jalapeño Salmon: Salmon is a main entrée that is perfect after a strenuous day of weight training. This dish is definitely one that is easy to make and keeps bellies full. The combination of sweet and spicy complement the salmon perfectly and you’re able to have this dinner on the table in less than 20 minutes!

Tropical Protein Smoothie: A protein smoothie is definitely a healthy option when you are short on time. Stacked with 22 grams of protein and bursting with fruit flavors, this smoothie will be sure to send you on a tropical paradise. Blend and enjoy!

French Country Salad: Salads are perfect for the nights when you don’t feel like doing much cooking. They’re quick, simple and light on the belly. For some added protein, top this with salmon, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken! The flavor in this salad is sure to please…and it’s simply gorgeous!

Avocado Egg Scramble: This quick recipe is perfect for breakfast or brunch and only takes 10 minutes to prep and cook. But, it adds a ton of flavor to the simple scrambled egg! Whip it up and enjoy within minutes!