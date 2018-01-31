Sleep Better: 11 Tips For Restorative Sleep [Infographic]

Plugging in our smartphones has become a part of the bedtime routine for many of us today. However, judging by how much sleep the average American gets each night, it’s clear that many of us pay more attention to our phones’ need for rest than our own. Charging our smartphones is essential for making sure they have enough power to get through all of the tasks we need them to do each day. Yet it’s more important for us to plug into a good night’s sleep each night to have enough energy to get through our day. Just like our phones, we need a certain amount of time to rest and recharge to be effective and healthy. Doctors recommend that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep each night — but the average American gets just 6.8 hours of sleep. That means many of us are starting our days without sufficient rest. Thus, we likely don’t have the energy and stamina necessary to be at our best during the day.

Not getting enough rest at night has a serious ripple effect throughout the day. When you’re too tired to focus on your work and responsibilities during the day, it means you’re likely too stressed at night to go to sleep. Ultimately, creating a vicious cycle that can make life more difficult than it needs to be. That’s not including the various health problems that you can develop as a result of not getting enough sleep on a regular basis — such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Although you may have convinced yourself that the tired, sluggish feeling you have every morning is normal, it doesn’t have to be. Teaching yourself a few good sleep habits can make a huge difference in how you feel — as well as your ability to tackle all your various daily responsibilities. Some of the most important of these habits include going to bed at the same time every night. Also, make sure you go to bed soon enough that you will get plenty of deep sleep. The guide below details recommended tips for getting the proper amount of restorative sleep each night. Doing so boosts your mood when you wake each day and can improve your overall health — keeping you energized throughout the day. You wouldn’t want to leave your phone unplugged all night, so make sure you’re giving your body the same level of attention and respect.

This was created by Virginia Spine Institute