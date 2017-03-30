This Unlikely Food Can Bust Your Cellulite



Cranberries have long been associated with urinary tract health, but it turns out the tart little fruit has another health benefit. The fruit might contain cellulite busting powers.

Cranberries are known to be a great source of antioxidants called phenols, which play a role in overall health. In addition to phenols, they are packed with other nutrients, which equip them to fight back against cellulite.

Cellulite contains more water-bearing molecules than smooth skin, lending it its bumpier shape.It is also connected to a “sluggish lymphatic system,” MindBodyGreen reports.

“The lymphatic system, a relatively unknown secondary circulatory system underneath the skin, rids the body of toxic wastes, bacteria, heavy metals, dead cells, trapped proteins, and fat globules. In essence, the lymphatic system is the liver’s partner in toxic waste removal,” according to nutritionist and author Ann Louise Gittleman.

Due to the cranberries’ phytonutrients, it helps flush the lymphatic system, which diminishes cellulite. At the same time, another ingredient in cranberries called arbutin, pulls water out while flavonoids in the fruit kick up the strength and integrity of connective tissue.

While cranberries are powerhouse cellulite-fighters, simply drinking a glass of cranberry juice cocktail isn’t going to do the trick.

Experts recommend drinking unsweetened cranberry juice diluted with water in a ratio of four ounces of juice per 28 ounces of water.

Would you try this cellulite solution?

