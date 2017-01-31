This New Mom Showed What It’s Really Like to Have a C-Section

C-sections have been getting a bit of a bad rap in some circles and made to seem that giving birth is as easy as choosing the birthdate, having the procedure and recovering in a private hospital suite. We know, that is not close to being true.

New mommy Raye Lee had an emergency c-section after being in labor for 38 hours, but that did not stop people from commenting on her procedure. Doctors told her that her contractions were putting her baby in jeopardy and they’d need to perform the surgery.In a post on Facebook that went viral, Lee explains the awful recovery process post-surgery, “When that first nurse asked you to try getting out of bed and the ripping pain of a body cut apart and stitched back together seared through you, you realized the irony of anybody who talks about it being the ‘easy way out.’”

She goes on to explain on Facebook, “I now belong to a badass tribe of mamas with the scar to prove that I had a baby cut out of me and lived to tell the tale.”

We congratulate and are so proud of all you fellow c-section new mamas.

