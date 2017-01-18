This Is What Healthy People Actually Snack On When They’re Hungry

You don’t have to go through life being hungry between meals. But you also don’t have to go through life snacking on a handful of almonds or that sad, mushy banana at the bottom of your bag.

BuzzFeed Health reached out to people who love making and eating delicious, good-for-you food — dietitians, nutritionists, and healthy food bloggers. Here are their go-to recipes for snacks that taste good, fill you up, and will make you swear off your mushy banana forever.

1. Spiced Popcorn 3 Ways: “Popcorn is a satisfying and nutritious snack that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. For this recipe, you can either go with a curry paprika, garlic parm, or spicy oregano spice blend.” Get the recipes here.

—Wendy Lopez, MS, RD, and Jessica Jones, MS, RD of Food Heaven Made Easy

2. Chocolate Chip Hummus: “One of my favorite healthy snacks is chocolate chip hummus. This dip tastes like dessert, but is actually a great source of protein and fiber and keeps well in the fridge for easy snacking. During summer months we eat it with peaches, plums, and grapes, but it’s also perfect with apples, pears, and graham crackers come fall!” Get the recipe here.

—Amelia Winslow, MS, MPH, nutritionist and founder of Eating Made Easy

3. Banana Berry Nice Cream: “This is a balanced blend of just pure, whole ingredients that comes together in less than two minutes.” Here’s the recipe:

Makes: 4 servings Serving size: ¾ cup

3 small frozen bananas 1 cup frozen raspberries 1 cup frozen blueberries 1 cup frozen strawberries ½ cup fresh berries of choice

“Blend the frozen bananas until semi-smooth in a blender. Divide the bananas into equal portions and spoon into four small bowls or jars. Place the berries in the blender and blend until creamy. Layer the berries on top of the banana mixture. Dress each serving with ½ cup fresh berries of choice and you’re done!”

—Rachel Beller, MS, RDN, founder of Beller Nutritional Institute and author of Power Souping

4. Stuffed Avocado 4 Ways: “Avocados are ridiculously delicious and come packed with healthy monounsaturated fats. Simply scoop out two tablespoons from the avocado, and stuff with your favorite ingredients! Here we have grilled tomato and queso fresco, chickpea masala, black bean mango salsa, and kale tuna as options.” Get the recipes here.

—Wendy Lopez, MS, RD, and Jessica Jones, MS, RD of Food Heaven Made Easy

5. Fresh Fruit Trail Mix: “My go-to snack is a fresh fruit trail mix. You have to make it yourself with whatever mixed nuts you want, but replace the dried fruit with fresh grapes, blueberries, and/or cherries to make it lower in carbs and fresher. And I love the zing you get from the fresh fruit combined with the nuts.”

—Erica Giovinazzo, RD, head coach and nutritionist, Brick Los Angeles

6. Chia Seed Pudding: “This is a great snack for kids and adults alike. It requires minimal prep work, no cooking, and only five ingredients. Seriously. Isn’t that a win-win? Chia seed pudding also happens to be high in fiber, calcium, protein and healthy fats….all good things!” Get the recipe here.

—Nita Sharda, RD, owner of Carrots and Cake Balanced Nutrition Consulting

7. Savory Curry Granola Bars: “One of my favorite healthy snacks as of late is my homemade, no-bake, gluten-free savory curry granola bars! I’ve been really into savory bars lately as a way to mix it up from the usual sweeter options, and these bars come together really quickly and have a great texture and unexpected flavor.” Get the recipe here.

—Anne Mauney, MPH, RD, founder of fANNEtasticfood.com

8. Chocolate Coconut Oat Balls: “These chocolate coconut oat balls are one of my favorite snacks. They are no-bake and easy to roll together using ingredients from the pantry. I love that they are portion controlled and easy to take with me on the go!” Get the recipe here.

—Kath Younger, RD, founder of Kath Eats Real Food

9. Greek Yogurt Bowl with Easy Homemade Granola: “My favorite healthy snack is a Greek Yogurt Bowl. I take 6-8oz plain, low-fat Greek yogurt and top it with a combination of: fresh berries, homemade quinoa granola, high fiber cereal, bananas, apples (or any fruit really), nut butters, seeds, … the list is endless! You can also make it savory by mixing in diced cucumber, red peppers, carrots, etc. I like it because it’s super easy to make, and you can find the ingredients just about anywhere you might be.” Here’s the granola recipe:

1 cup Old Fashioned Rolled Oats ½ cup uncooked quinoa ½ cup chopped or slivered almonds (or any favorite nut/seed) pinch sea salt 2 tablespoons coconut oil ¼ cup maple syrup (or honey)

Mix all of the ingredients together and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. The granola makes a huge batch (7½ cup servings, or 14¼ cup servings) and will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for two weeks.

—Anjali Shah, board certified health coach and founder of The Picky Eater

10. Berry Blast Super Shake: “A Super Shake is an amazing combination of lean protein, colorful fruits and veggies, and healthy fats in a tasty, convenient package. It takes only minutes to make, can be consumed on the go, and is absolutely delicious, all while providing a nice mix of lean protein, quality carbs, fresh veggies, and healthy fats.” Here’s the recipe:

6 ounces water, milk, or almond milk 1 scoop vanilla protein (20-25g protein) 1 fist-sized portion fresh baby spinach 1 cupped handful frozen mixed berries 1 thumb-sized portion chia seeds

Optional toppings: ¼-½ cup plain yogurt or vegan alternative and cinnamon to taste

—Brian St. Pierre, MS, RD, CSCS, director of performance nutrition at Precision Nutrition

11. BBQ-Flavored Crispy Roasted Chickpeas: “Once I figured out how to make a spice blend that perfectly mimicked the flavor of BBQ chips — but is completely healthy — I knew these would be my favorite snack. They’re filled with fiber and protein to fill you up, and they’re so easy that even my takeout-loving friends can make them. I make a big batch on Monday and snack on ’em throughout the week.” Get the recipe here.

—Liz Moody, healthy food blogger and founder of Sprouted Routes

