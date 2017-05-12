This Is the Sign That You’ll Likely Be Battling Arthritis in the Future

If you’ve ever been worried about getting arthritis when you get older and you’re used to hearing your knees pop and crack as you move around, this one’s for you.

According to HelloGiggles, The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases funded a study of more than 3,500 participants that showed that 18 percent of participants who had popping knees and experienced hints at arthritis eventually developed the condition later in life.

But Dr. Grace Lo, a professor of medicine at Baylor University, wants people to know that doesn’t mean if your knees pop you’re guaranteed to suffer from arthritis later in life.

“It’s not a universal truth that all popping in the knees is bad,” Dr. Lo said.

Though they haven’t made a final determination of what caused the popping, Dr. Lo suggests seeing a doctor if popping knees is a recurring thing for you. Though there is currently no cure for arthritis, there are ways to slow the progression of the disease.

Have you noticed a lot of popping and cracking in your knees?

