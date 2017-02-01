This Is Exactly What Jessie James Decker Eats in a Day

Country singer Jessie James Decker is back to her pre-baby weight less than a year after giving birth to her second child. So how did the Lights Down Low singer do it? Luckily, she posted one of her workouts on her YouTube channel, along with a detailed account of her diet.

Decker says that she now eats clean and organic and counts her calories (she struggled with over-eating, so calorie counting makes it easier). In the video, she says that contrary to popular belief, she does not have a personal trainer or chef, and that her weight loss journey has taken a lot of hard work and self-discipline.

As for the fitness aspect, Decker sticks to short, high-intensity workouts that she can sneak into her day whenever the kids are napping.

Check out her workout above (it starts around 7:40) and her daily diet plan below!

Breakfast: 2 eggs, toast with honey, oatmeal, protein shake

Lunch: 4 ounces of grilled chicken over an arugula salad with olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and salt and pepper

Post-workout snack: Protein shake

Dinner: Lean steak or fish with a sweet potato

Dessert: Cookie!