This Is Exactly How to Lose Your Water Weight

As if fluid retention wasn’t already the worst, it is most frustrating when you’re trying to lose weight and see zero results on the scale. In fact, it’s likely that your fluctuating weight is due to your body holding on to water weight, making you feel bloated, fat and heavy—even if you’ve been eating well and exercising.

If you’re one of those people who holds water, here are a few quick tips to detox your body and keep bloat to a minimum.

Beware of salt.

If you consume an extra 400 milligrams of sodium, you could carry two added pounds of water weight daily, Dr. Jack D. Osman of Towson University reports.

When you eat too much sodium, your body holds onto more water in order to maintain the balance of water and sodium in your body. Want to flush that sodium out? Drink more water.

Include diuretics in your diet.

Consuming natural diuretics (foods that make you urinate more frequently) will help you lose the water weight while simultaneously delivering on healthy nutrients! Bananas, avocados and raisins contain high levels of potassium, which relieve water retention and regulate your body’s fluid levels. High-fiber foods, like whole grains and cabbage, keep you from feeling bloated and reduce water retention.

Sweat away the water.

Working out will help you drop that water weight by shifting the water to your muscles—giving you a firmer look. Be careful to stay hydrated during your workout, though. The goal isn’t to become dehydrated!

If you avoid drinking water completely, you heighten your risk of a Urinary Tract Infection and severe dehydration.

Avoid processed foods.

Processed foods are packed with sodium and sugars that rank high on the glycemic index scale, causing a spike in insulin, which in turn forces your body to carry around several extra pounds of water. Cutting the processed foods from your diet will cut your water weight in half as well push your body to lose fat.

Fast intermittently.

Short-term fasting reduces the inflammation in your body while eliminating excess water. This practice will also reduce bloating and improve insulin sensitivity to regulate your blood sugar. The benefits are numerous and will help you drop those pesky pounds in no time!

