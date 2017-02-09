This Couple Who Lost Over 300 Pounds Together Proves Weight Loss Is Easier With a Partner

Did the math today to realize that combined we have now lost -304lbs since January 1st, 2016! No magic pill, no weightloss secret, no surgery or trainer – just diet & exercise. It’s crazy to me how much we are capable of as human beings when we set our mind to something. Make 2017 the year that you change your life, it’s not too late! Start today – You can do it. ❤ #weightloss #goals #healthy #mealprep #eatingclean #fattofit #obesetobeast #beastmode #fitspo #motivation #fitnessmotivation #traintogether #strong #life #weightlossjourney #love #swolemate #husband #fitcouple #fitfam #fitness #fitcouple ##weightlosstransformation
When Lexi and Danny Reed married in October 2015, together they weighed over 700 pounds. They knew it was time to stop hitting up all-you-can eat buffets and make a change; that’s why their New Year’s resolution in 2016 was to lose weight.
Since then, they’ve undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation: over 300 pounds lost together.
“I just felt happier. I felt proud of myself,” Lexi, 26, of Terre Haute, Indiana, told TODAY. “I was accomplishing something and I was finally doing something.”
With Lexi at her heaviest at 485 pounds and Danny at 281, they vowed to stop mindless eating and to start exercising. Lexi was worried that at her size, she wouldn’t be able to have children.
“I knew I could never be a mom at the size that I was and that was one thing that motivated me,” she told TODAY.
Together, they quit alcohol and eating out. They even went a month without eating a cheat meal. They joined a gym, starting out slow but steady, and eventually saw weight loss progress.
When Lexi realized she wasn’t able to do high intensity exercise, she decided to get in 30 minutes of cardio every day. They added veggies, lean proteins and healthy carbs to their diets.
Not only has the couple slimmed down together, but Danny says they have also grown closer emotionally.
“This helped our relationship a lot and that is pretty cool,” said Danny. “Us being able to do stuff together has brought us closer together.”
For example, for their anniversary, the couple went go-karting and climbed steps to a monument — both of which they weren’t able to do before.
Check out the #swolemates below — and grab your partner or bestie for some weight loss motivation!
#motivationmonday -298lbs combined since January 1st, 2016. This picture speaks to me because you can tell how much we have mentally changed & how much happier we are. We gave up our lazy Netflix nights on the couch eating junk food & traded them in for nights at the gym & being healthy. There is no magic pill, you have to constantly work hard daily. We are now a more active couple & have grown closer through our journey. He’ll forever be my #mancrushmonday & I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Shoutout to @dannyreed5 for always loving me despite my flaws. ❤ #motivation #fitcouple #swolemate #husband #love #married #fit #fitspo #fitspire #weightloss #transform #obesetobeast #beast #lift #cardio #eatclean #fitfam #weightlossjourney #obesetobeast #fattofit #fitnessmotivation #goals #noexcuses #mealprep #diet #nutrition #transformationtuesday
Anniversary getaway with my #swolemate. We rented a jacuzzi room to rest our muscles from the last 13 months, had a cheat meal, & will be getting in some steps at the casino later! Planning on trying some things we couldnt do when we were heavier tomorrow such as a indoor trampoline park, climbing the stairs to get to the top view of a monument, or even indoor go carts. We’ll see what happens! Love being able to be adventerous with this man & nobody else i’d rather share this journey with. Reward yourself for all the hard work youre doing & enjoy the journey. ❤ #fit #fitfam #fitcouple #losingweight #weightloss #indiana #indyfitness #indianapolis #adventure #hotel #getaway #plussize #curves #effyourbeautystandards #happy #strong #motivation #gym #married #husband #fattofit #obesetobeast #kohls #fitnessmotivation
-242lbs since January 1st, 2016. I have almost lost half my body weight & went from 485lbs to 243lbs with diet & exercise. My main factor in my success is I am consistent. I make sure I set goals to keep myself motivated. I eat healthy more than I eat unhealthy. I workout more than I rest. I’m active more than I nap or watch television. I’m just your average girl that was fedup with talking about losing weight & decided to go for it. You can have anything youre willing to work for. ❤ #transformation #transform #transformationtuesday #extremeweightloss #weightloss #fattofit #obesetobeast #news #losingweight #cardio #lift #squat #elliptical #grind #eatingclean #effyourbeautystandards #plussize #motivation #gym #workout #fitnessmotivation #beastmode #fitfam #fitness
#transformationtuesday couple style. We started our journey January 1, 2016 as a New Years Resolution. I’ve lost -234lbs & he’s lost -58lbs for a total of 292lbs together! We traded in our lazy nights on the couch, eating terrible foods & binge watching netflix for the gym & healthy meals. Losing weight is hard & even harder when those you love don’t support you. I’m one lucky girl to have someone who always loved me no matter what size & saw who I could be. We now have a more adventurous relationship & can do more active things together such as hiking, walking, bike riding, etc. This journey has brought us closer together & we have changed our lives as well as the lives of our children one day. We’re looking forward to a much longer future together & are still working hard on our goals daily. Surround yourself with those who see the greatness in you, even when you don’t see it yourself. ❤ #fitness #fit #fitfam #swolemate #workout #lift #cardio #transform #gym #inspire #mealprep #eatclean #extremeweightloss #progress #fitnessmotivation #noexcuses #traintogetherstaytogether #fitcouple #eatclean #weightloss #fattofit #obesetobeast #motivation #plussize #weightlossjourney #workout #love #husband #beforeandduring #adventure #life
