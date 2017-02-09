This Couple Who Lost Over 300 Pounds Together Proves Weight Loss Is Easier With a Partner

When Lexi and Danny Reed married in October 2015, together they weighed over 700 pounds. They knew it was time to stop hitting up all-you-can eat buffets and make a change; that’s why their New Year’s resolution in 2016 was to lose weight.

Since then, they’ve undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation: over 300 pounds lost together.

“I just felt happier. I felt proud of myself,” Lexi, 26, of Terre Haute, Indiana, told TODAY. “I was accomplishing something and I was finally doing something.”

With Lexi at her heaviest at 485 pounds and Danny at 281, they vowed to stop mindless eating and to start exercising. Lexi was worried that at her size, she wouldn’t be able to have children.

“I knew I could never be a mom at the size that I was and that was one thing that motivated me,” she told TODAY.

Together, they quit alcohol and eating out. They even went a month without eating a cheat meal. They joined a gym, starting out slow but steady, and eventually saw weight loss progress.

When Lexi realized she wasn’t able to do high intensity exercise, she decided to get in 30 minutes of cardio every day. They added veggies, lean proteins and healthy carbs to their diets.

Not only has the couple slimmed down together, but Danny says they have also grown closer emotionally.

“This helped our relationship a lot and that is pretty cool,” said Danny. “Us being able to do stuff together has brought us closer together.”

For example, for their anniversary, the couple went go-karting and climbed steps to a monument — both of which they weren’t able to do before.

Check out the #swolemates below — and grab your partner or bestie for some weight loss motivation!

