Healthy Living

This Could Be Why You’re Tired All The Time

Question: Are you positive that you’re getting enough iron every day? If not, that could be the […]

By

Question: Are you positive that you’re getting enough iron every day? If not, that could be the culprit for your constant fatigue or headaches.

We know that iron is necessary for hemoglobin production, which is responsible for delivering oxygen to your brain and other parts of your body. But if you don’t have that O2 in all the right places, you’ll feel tired and foggy, and may even have pale skin, brittle nails and cold hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’ve recently had a baby, are currently pregnant, or usually have heavy periods, you could have low iron levels. And while iron supplements are available, they cause a number of unpleasant side effects, so it’s best to get your iron from your food. PopSugar’s list below has all the details on which foods contain the most iron!

FOODAMOUNTIRON (MG)
Apricot, dried1/2 cup halves1.2
Artichoke1 medium0.7
Asparagus, cooked1/2 cup0.8
Barley, cooked1 cup2.1
Beans (garbanzo)1/2 cup1.6
Beans (kidney)1/2 cup2
Beans (lima)1/2 cup2.3
Beans (pinto)1/2 cup1.8
Broccoli, cooked1/2 cup0.5
Brown rice, cooked1 cup0.8
Cashews1/4 cup2
Cashew butter2 tbsp.1.6
Egg1 large0.7
Flaxseed, ground1 tbsp.0.4
Fortified cereal such as Wheat Chex3/4 cup13.5
Ground beef1 patty1.9
Kale, raw1cup1.1
Lentils1/2 cup3.3
Molasses1 tbsp0.9
Oats1 cup3.4
Oysters, cooked3 oz10.2
Peanuts1/4 cup0.6
Peanut butter2 tbsp.0.6
Pine nuts1/4 cup1.9
Potatoes, with the skin1 small1.5
Pumpkin seeds1/4 cup5.2
Quinoa, cooked1 cup2.8
Raisins1/4 cup0.8
Salmon3 oz.0.9
Shrimp, cooked3 oz.2.6
Soybeans (edamame)1/2 cup1.8
Spinach, raw1 cup0.8
Steak3 oz.3.2
Sun-dried tomatoes1/4 cup1.2
Sunflower seeds1/4 cup1.8
Sunflower seed butter2 tbsp.1.6
Tofu, extra firm1/2 block4.3
Turkey (dark meat)3 oz.2.1
Tagged:

Related Posts