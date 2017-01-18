This Could Be Why You’re Tired All The Time

Question: Are you positive that you’re getting enough iron every day? If not, that could be the culprit for your constant fatigue or headaches.

We know that iron is necessary for hemoglobin production, which is responsible for delivering oxygen to your brain and other parts of your body. But if you don’t have that O2 in all the right places, you’ll feel tired and foggy, and may even have pale skin, brittle nails and cold hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’ve recently had a baby, are currently pregnant, or usually have heavy periods, you could have low iron levels. And while iron supplements are available, they cause a number of unpleasant side effects, so it’s best to get your iron from your food. PopSugar’s list below has all the details on which foods contain the most iron!