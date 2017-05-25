This Activated Charcoal Pizza Is the Color of Our Souls

You may have heard about the charcoal beauty craze, but the super ingredient has now made its way to the culinary world, with charcoal pizzas just the latest in a string of charcoal-infused foods to hit the scene.
Cosmopolitan shares that the pies were created by Salvatore Olivella, a pizza maker and restaurant owner who began experimenting with the ingredient after seeing pizzamakers in Italy adding it to dough.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Six months later, his recipe was perfected, and starting next week he’ll be serving the emo-looking pies at his restaurant, Olivella, in North Bergen, New Jersey.
MORE: Black Charcoal Lattes Are Here If You Hate Bright Colors
The pizzas look pretty normal, save for the fact that the black crust resembles a golden dough left in the oven for too long, although we’d obviously still try them.
According to a press release, “the key to activating the charcoal’s benefits is heat, so when the pizza dough hits the oven or pasta is immersed in boiling water, the charcoal’s properties are unleashed. For cheese, the charcoal is activated early in the process when it is added to the milk and heated up.”
🎥👨🍳🖤Fashion goths and foodies rejoice – chic “black” food isn’t just for Japan anymore. While activated charcoal has been a favorite on the health scene for some time (ahem, remember when we tried it as a cleanse?), now it’s being used to upgrade your pizza. Naples native Salvatore Olivella has created activated charcoal mozzarella, pasta, and pies for his restaurant, Olivella, in North Bergen, New Jersey. Hey, that’s not a bad trek to get this ‘gram. Not only does it look cool, activated charcoal reportedly aids in digestion, reduces bloating, and may even lower cholesterol. And you thought your gluten-free pizza was healthy. Olivella, 7709 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ . . . @guestofaguest @olivellarestaurant @eaterlifestyle @eater @buzzfeedfood @chefsofinstagram @boozyburbs @bravoandy @bravoandy @tushybrand @foodandwine @metropolisnights @pizza #blackpizza #pasta #olivellanj #charcoal #italianfood #meatballing #weloveourcustomers #naples #america #usa #tagafriend #repost #share #love #foodie #foodgram ➿share and 🏷tag your 👥friends with #️⃣#olivellanj to have your fabulous photos featured! Gem of New Jersey 7709 Bergenline Ave,North Bergen, NJ Visit us on the web at www.olivellanj.com Twitter.com/OlivellaNJ Instagram @olivellarestaurant FB.com/olivellarestaurant 📱 (201)662-6110 📱 #happyplace #masterchef #njeats #foodporn #media #anniversary #gemofnj #gemofnewjersey #foodie #eat #italian #blogger #restaurant #newjersey #2017
Activated charcoal has been a hot product in the wellness community as of late, with users touting plenty of benefits including improved digestion.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @boozyburbs
Related:
Charcoal Ice Cream Is the New Food Trend to Watch out For
Is Eating Charcoal to Lose Weight Really Good For You?
Amtrak Passengers Have Pizza Delivered to Stranded Train