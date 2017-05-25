This Activated Charcoal Pizza Is the Color of Our Souls

A post shared by Boozy Burbs (@boozyburbs) on May 25, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

You may have heard about the charcoal beauty craze, but the super ingredient has now made its way to the culinary world, with charcoal pizzas just the latest in a string of charcoal-infused foods to hit the scene.

Cosmopolitan shares that the pies were created by Salvatore Olivella, a pizza maker and restaurant owner who began experimenting with the ingredient after seeing pizzamakers in Italy adding it to dough.

Six months later, his recipe was perfected, and starting next week he’ll be serving the emo-looking pies at his restaurant, Olivella, in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The pizzas look pretty normal, save for the fact that the black crust resembles a golden dough left in the oven for too long, although we’d obviously still try them.

According to a press release, “the key to activating the charcoal’s benefits is heat, so when the pizza dough hits the oven or pasta is immersed in boiling water, the charcoal’s properties are unleashed. For cheese, the charcoal is activated early in the process when it is added to the milk and heated up.”

Activated charcoal has been a hot product in the wellness community as of late, with users touting plenty of benefits including improved digestion.

