These Are the Most Popular Trends in Baby Names Today

For all the parents that are expecting a newborn in the near future, we have a list of the hottest trends in baby names. Nameberry released the list of cool and relevant baby names to date and we can’t get enough of some of them.

Namberry says names that start with “Ad” have seen an increase in popularity this year. Adalynn is 31 times more popular than it was in 2006, followed by Adaline which is 26 times more popular, Addilyn at 21 times and Adley at 19 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next on the popularity scale are names that end in the lee sound for both girls and boys. Namberry says Paislee is the third hottest girls’ name and Brantley is the second hottest for boys.

Current celebrity names, such as Isla (as in Isla Fisher), Leighton (as in Leighton Meester), Bristol (as in Bristol Palin) and Mila (as in Mila Kunis), have been blowing up this year.

MORE: See the Predictions for Trendiest Baby Names of 2017

Vintage celebrity names are also trending, which include Monroe (as in Marilyn Monroe) and Harper (as in Harper Lee) for girls and Hendrix (as in Jimi Hendrix) for boys.

Superlative names are also becoming common. Names like Legend, Major, King, Kingston, Kingsley, Princeton, and Prince are more popular than ever.

The name Juniper is 13 times more popular than it was 13 years ago and it is the next candidate to replace the name Jennifer in the future. People are also choosing the name Jayceon over Jason.

What do you think about this list?

Related:

The Most Popular Unisex Baby Names in 2017 Are Pretty Great

The Trendiest Baby Names of 2016