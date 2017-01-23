These 20 Recipes Prove You Can Literally Make Pumpkin-Flavored Anything

With the thousands of pumpkin-infused recipes streaming through the web, we want to quicken your recipe search and provide you with 20 delicious skinny pumpkin dishes! From sweet to savory and everything in between, there’s a recipe (or two, or 10, or 20) that you’ll love absolutely love. Don’t keep these gems to yourself! Share them with your foodie friends so everyone can enjoy the tantalizing taste of fall!

1. Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread: Pumpkin bread with a creamy layer for less than 200 calories per serving! We know that you will love this recipe just as much as we do. Here’s the recipe.

2. Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters: These shooters are as delicious as they are pretty! Layering chocolate graham crackers with the pumpkin cheesecake filling makes for a gorgeous (and tasty) combination. Try the recipe here.

3. Steamed Pumpkin and Baby Bok Choy with Ginger Sesame Sauce: Pumpkin brings the most amazing pop of color to your dinner table in this vegan side dish! Steaming a pumpkin is easier than you might think, and the result is tender deliciousness. Here is Gourmande in the Kitchen’s recipe.

4. Skinny Baked Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal: This pumpkin recipe is the perfect way to warm up on a cool fall morning! You’ll want to jump back in your pajamas and start the day over just thinking about it. Here’s the recipe from The Skinny Fork.

5. Pumpkin Pie Yogurt + Cinnamon Roasted Walnuts: This has to be one of the best yogurt combinations ever, mostly because it satisfies both sweet and salty cravings. It’s perfect for breakfast, lunch or a healthy snack! Here’s our original recipe.

6. Pumpkin Meatloaf with Pumpkin BBQ Sauce: Let pumpkin be the centerpiece of your dinner with this totally unique recipe! The combination of pumpkin and beef is amazing, and the pumpkin BBQ sauce on top is a must. Click here for the recipe.

7. Crock Pot® Turkey White Bean Pumpkin Chili: What could be better than having a bowl of turkey white bean chili on a chilly fall night? Adding pumpkin to the chili, of course! This slow cooker recipe is one you will make again and again. (And if you happen to have any leftovers, they’re great for freezing!) Check out the recipe here.

8. Skinny Pumpkin Pie: When you think of autumn, does the warm, lingering, house-filling aroma of pumpkin pie fill your nose? Maybe it reminds you of your grandma’s recipe passed down throughout the generations? The only problem with Grandma’s recipe? It’s the definition of “holiday indulgence.” This slimmed down pumpkin pie recipe will only put you out 175 calories and 11 grams of sugar per slice! So go ahead and relive the old days, this time just a bit more health-conscious. Click here for delicious recipe!

9. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake: The words “skinny” and “cheesecake” have come together in this fabulous fall dessert. Cheesecake pudding hidden inside the cake is an extra-indulgent surprise that you won’t be able to resist! Click here for our recipe.

10. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: Two-ingredient brownies?! Seriously, this recipe couldn’t get any more simple! But don’t let the short shopping list make you think this won’t impress you. These two ingredients make moist, delicious brownies that will tempt you to bake another batch! Here’s the recipe.

11. Homemade Pumpkin Creamer: Skip the skim milk and flavored coffee and use this pumpkin creamer instead! It can make any coffee or tea feel a little more special! Here’s the recipe.

12. Skinny Banana Pumpkin Spice Smoothie: The creamy texture of banana and pumpkin blend beautifully in this smoothie recipe. Surprise your kiddos with this smoothie at breakfast time and they’ll think they’re having dessert before school. Here’s our recipe.

13. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies: We’re convinced that pumpkin and chocolate were made for each other, and they come together in the best way with these cookies! Your family won’t be able to get enough of them. Click here for the recipe.

14. Raw Pumpkin Pie: Cashews, almonds, raisins and dates make a totally rich pie crust in this raw, vegan version of the Thanksgiving classic. Try it with a scoop of coconut ice cream on top! Here’s the recipe from Rawsome Vegan Life.

15. Pumpkin Chili: The savory side of pumpkin comes out in this hearty and healthy chili. Beef, lentils and chickpeas mix perfectly with the pumpkin flavor, and the rumor is the flavor only gets better as leftovers the next day! Here’s the Shrinking Kitchen’s recipe.

16. Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins: Our simple recipe is full of flavor. Try this dish for an impressive breakfast or a unique, fluffy, pastry dessert! Click here for the recipe.

17. Pumpkin Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake: Something this delicious shouldn’t be so easy to make! The addition of cinnamon to the glaze makes for a perfect topping on this fall flavored coffee cake. Check out the recipe here.

18. Low-Fat Pumpkin Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookies: Skinnytaste swapped out the applesauce from their “Best Low Fat Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe” for pumpkin puree and made something magical! You’re going to want to make these ASAP! Here’s the recipe.

19. Pumpkin Oat Pancakes: Want to put a smile on your family members’ faces this weekend? Start the day with these pancakes! These gluten-free pumpkin pancakes are flavored with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. In other words, they will basically jump off your griddle and give you a big hug. Here’s Cookie and Kate’s recipe.

20. Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Doughnuts: Use this skinny recipe to give into your most indulgent fall flavor fantasies. These must-try doughnuts will become an autumn breakfast staple at your house. Try our doughnuts here.