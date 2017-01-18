The Ultimate Holiday Dessert Guide

The holidays are full of decadent and delicious desserts that make your mouth water all year long in anticipation, but most of the time, those dishes are not so waistline-friendly. While we’re all for indulging every once in a while, indulging every day leading up to Christmas probably won’t bode well for you come January. Check out these skinny yet scrumptious holiday desserts that you can make this year!

Holiday Bark with Toasted Quinoa: The quinoa adds a little extra crunch to this classic holiday treat, plus it’s loaded with protein to get you through the tiresome holiday events. Click here for the recipe.

(Photo: Nosh and Nourish)

Skinny Candy Cane Cake Pops: Your kids will love helping you make these festive and fun treats, and you’ll feel better knowing they have only 103 calories each. Click here for our recipe!

Guiltless Apple Crisps: Even the pickiest of children will enjoy these guiltless apple crisps! Here’s the recipe from It’s Always Autumn.

(Photo: It’s Always Autumn)

Skinny Apple Pie Cake: All the tasty goodness of apple pie rolled into one skinny cake? What more could you ask for? Check out the recipe here.

The Best Pecan Pie Ever: This appropriately-named pecan pie might just become a holiday tradition in your house! Plus, it doesn’t contain any grain, refined sugar, dairy, soy or gluten! Click here for the recipe from Nature’s Knockout.

(Photo: Nature’s Knockout)

Cranberry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies: These low-carb, gluten-free beautiful masterpieces will be calling your name as soon as you read the recipe. The cranberry adds an extra twist to your typical holiday cookie while the walnut gives it a great crunch and a healthy serving of antioxidants. Here’s the recipe from All Day I Dream About Food.

(Photo: All Day I Dream About Food)

Skinny Cranberry Bliss Bars: Do you like chunks of white chocolate chips? What about dried cranberries? Sweet cream cheese icing? How ’bout white chocolate drizzle? 149 calories per serving? We thought so! Click here for the recipe from Skinnytaste.

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake: What an exciting time to be alive when you can use the words “skinny” and “cheesecake” in the same sentence! Click here for our yummy recipe.

Skinny Eggnog Cupcakes: Eggnog is a holiday favorite, so why not serve it up in solid form as well? This recipe will satisfy the sweetest of your holiday sweet teeth. Check it out here!

Snowball Cookies: Whether you call these Mexican Wedding Cookies, Russian Tea Cakes or Butterballs, theses cookies are beloved by all and are guaranteed to melt in your mouth. Here’s the recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie!

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Skinny Fudge Brownies: The fudgey and moist brownies are a classic during any and every holiday year-round! Just use red and green M&Ms for a more festive look! Here’s our recipe.

Pumpkin and Cream Bread: Another holiday favorite, this bread contains less than 200 calories per serving and is super easy to make! This recipe yields two loaves with eight servings per loaf. Check it out here.

Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Coffee Cake: This versatile holiday dish can be served during brunch or dessert, and it’s sure to please both crowds equally. Click here for the recipe!