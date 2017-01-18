The Most Disturbing Fast Food Items of The Year

You’ve heard of the horrors of fast food restaurants; they often serve some pretty ridiculous meals, but these items found by Huffington Post are downright horrifying!

Burger King Japan’s Black Cheese Burger: Go on, sink your teeth into a black cheese burger. You needn’t add a thing — it’s loaded with black ketchup, too. Doesn’t that feel good? Now the color of your mouth indicates that you’ve been eating a bowl of tar for lunch, and you will be judged as such until the end of time. There has never been any reason to eat food blackened with squid ink and bamboo charcoal, but for some reason this is not the first time BK Japan fiddled with the production of a black burger.

Taco Bell’s Waffle Taco: No one should be eating breakfast at Taco Bell, but this year the company released a breakfast menu anyway. This makes my blood boil. Most disturbing on the menu is the Waffle Taco, which consists of sausage and eggs folded into a soft waffle, topped with maple syrup. If you eat a Taco Bell Waffle Taco for breakfast, your day is destined to feel similar to a flaccid, defrosted waffle oozing with unidentifiable meat products. Don’t do that to yourself. You deserve better.

KFC’s Chicken Corsage: This may be the most sickening thing to happen to prom since Carrie left the gym covered in pig’s blood. Each KFC corsage kit comes with a $5 KFC gift card, which customers are meant to bring to their local KFC and cash in for the chicken of their choosing. No one should ever experience the smell combination of crispy fried chicken and baby’s breath.

Dunkin’ Donuts Egg Benedict Breakfast Sandwich: Do you know what puts the Benedict in Eggs Benedict? Hollandaise sauce. Do you know what hollandaise sauce is? A mixture of egg yolks and clarified butter. It should be light and a little runny. Dunkin’ themselves knew they weren’t going to be able master this, so they whipped up a sauce with a cream cheese consistency. DD’s Executive Chef Stan Frankenthaler said he made this choice because, “Our employees are used to putting cream cheese on bagels very quickly, so this is no different.” Frauds.

Burger King’s Yumbo Breakfast Sandwich: In 1974, the “Yumbo” was retired from Burger King’s menu. For some inexplicable reason, the chain decided to bring back the sandwich in December of this year. Deli meat is gross enough as it is, but now you can get a HOT HAM SANDWICH with AMERICAN CHEESE and MAYO from the BURGER JOINT. Yumbo should have been kept inside the vault… forever.

Pizza Hut’s Cock-A-Doodle Breakfast Pizza: WTF? Just the name of this menu item is heinous enough to make me want give up pizza forever. Is it a pun about waking up or about roosters? Is one supposed to eat this pizza for breakfast? The pie is made of garlic, Parmesan sauce, grilled chicken, hardwood smoked bacon and diced tomatoes with a Parmesan crust. That all sounds innocuous enough, but the way this pizza’s been branded puts it in the “horrifying” category.

