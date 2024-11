Jimmy Kimmel released the sixth (yep, this tradition is six years old already) annual “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” video, and it’s as hilarious as ever!

The kids’ reactions after their parents tell them they ate their candy vary from adorably accepting (“I’m not happy, but I still love you”) to downright angry (“You idiot!”). Watch the video and see for yourself!

