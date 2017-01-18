The Details on 5 Different Detoxes

Have you been feeling a little sluggish lately? Maybe it’s time for a detox! Detoxes flush the chemicals found in processed foods and pesticides out of your body so that you can focus on kickstarting your healthy diet. Healthy eating is the original detox program, but it’s hard to avoid ingesting toxins in this day and age. That’s why below we’ve listed five different detoxes and their dirty detes.

The Master Cleanse: Perhaps the most well-known detox, the Master Cleanse is a 10-day program in which you drink six to 12 glasses a day of a lemonade made from maple syrup, lemon juice, water and cayenne pepper. Along with the lemonade, you would take daily laxatives as well. If all that sounds like a bit too much, the Master Cleanse comes with an option in which you can ease yourself in and out of the cleanse by eating veggies and drinking broths and juices. If all that sounds good to you, join the likes of Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Beyoncé and try it out!

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Recipe: Slim Down Detox Water

Juju Cleanse: The Juju Cleanse is much shorter than the Master Cleanse. In fact, you can choose the duration of your cleanse, whether you want it to last for one day or three days. You order juices like Red Giant (beets, carrots, ginger and pineapple blend) and Salaba’t Lemon (ginger, honey and lemon blend). These yummy mixtures will reset your body in a fast blast!

Candida Cleanse: This cleanse treats the overgrowth of yeast and fungus in your system. It has two options: the seven-day diet: which allows you to eat steamed or raw veggies in addition to a daily detox drink and liver drink; or the colon cleanse: a three to seven-day cleanse in which you consume only detox drinks and vegetable broths. You can also opt to have a colonic irrigation during the second option of the Candida Cleanse.

>> Read more: 7 DIY Detox Waters

The Clean Program: This one stands out because you get to eat solid foods during the cleanse! It is a three-week long program in which you drink flavored shakes twice daily while taking pre-approved supplements. Here’s where the food comes in. You’re allowed to eat lunches made from a list of pre-approved foods like mangos, brown rice and lentils. Gwyenth Paltrow and Demi Moore are a few celebs who’ve tried The Clean Program.

The Colon Cleanse: This detox cleanses your colon either by taking a combo of supplements, teas and laxatives which pushes toxins from your colon, or by a colon irrigation in which a colon therapist pushes water through your rectum and then flushes the water and toxins out of your colon. It worked for Britney Spears, Oprah and Kim Kardashian; it might work for you, too!