The Best Workout Schedule for Weight Loss, According to a Celebrity Trainer

Shape interviewed celebrity trainer Joe Dowdell (known for working with A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Mario Lopez) about the best workout schedule when it comes to burning fat and building lean muscle (aka a no-fail recipe for weight loss!).

“The most important thing, as far as training goes, is to pick a time that best suits your schedule and energy level,” Dowdell said.

“Ideally, you should perform three total-body strength-training sessions per week, on non-consecutive days. (i.e., Mon., Wed., Fri.). If you like to do cardio as well, I would recommend that you either follow your strength sessions with some interval training or perform cardio on the days between strength-training sessions.”

If early mornings or evenings work best for you, Dowdell recommends this workout schedule for 3 days a week:

Monday: Strength

Tuesday: OFF

Wednesday: Strength

Thursday: OFF

Friday: Strength

Saturday: OFF

Sunday: OFF

Dowdell says strength workouts should be limited to less than an hour (including the warmup and cool down). If you’re a cardio fan, do 30 minutes of strength training, then finish up with some cardio (like kickboxing, boxing or spinning).

Monday: Strength (a.m.), Cardio (p.m.)

Tuesday: OFF

Wednesday: Strength (a.m.), Cardio (p.m.)

Thurdsay: OFF

Friday: Strength (a.m.), Cardio (p.m.)

Saturday: OFF

Sunday: OFF

If you’ve been working out for 3 days a week consistently, it may be time to up your goals and intensity. Dowdell recommends this workout schedule for 5 days a week:

Monday: Strength

Tuesday: Cardio

Wednesday: Strength

Thursday: Cardio

Friday: Strength

Saturday: OFF

Sunday: OFF

Ready to make the move to six days a week? Try this regimen, with Saturday at lower intensity:

Monday: Strength

Tuesday: Cardio

Wednesday: Strength

Thursday: Cardio

Friday: Strength

Saturday: Cardio* (Remember, keep it low or moderate for an active recovery day.)

Sunday: OFF

If you’re ready for six days a week but need to switch up the time of day, that’s easy:

Monday: Strength (p.m.)

Tuesday: Cardio (a.m.)

Wednesday: Strength (p.m.)

Thursday: Cardio (a.m.)

Friday: Strength (p.m.)

Saturday: Cardio (a.m.)

Sunday: OFF

Which one will you be adopting? Does your workout regimen already look similar to his suggestions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

